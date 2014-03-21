Cartoons
Watch Kane Place Record Club's Whimsically Nightmarish "Sunshine" Video
Milwaukee’s Kane Place Record Club aren’t exclusively about feel-good kicks. Beneath the agreeable swing of the popular Milwaukee soul-pop band lays just the slightest note of something more sinister, and director John Roberts has a lot of fun pla.. more
Mar 21, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cartoon Darkness Live
Youngblood Theatre Company warms up December with a hot, aggressive little socio-political allegory that mixes dark comedy with darker drama, making for one of the most dreamlike trips to the theater in Milwaukee. Steve Yockey's Cartoon fea... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Radio Golf
Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee