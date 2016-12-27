Cary Grant
The Enigma of Alfred Hitchcock
By what mercurial process did Alfred Hitchcock, the acknowledged master of suspense, gradually morph into one of the most-revered cinematic auteurs, beloved of critics and moviegoers alike and offering a constant source of inspiration as we... more
Dec 27, 2016 1:03 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Three From Hitchcock
<p> No filmmaker was more skilled at turning anxiety into entertainment than Alfred Hitchcock. The master of suspense kept audiences on edge, not with cheap surprises but by showing danger as it approached. Anticipation is almost always better th.. more
Feb 15, 2012 3:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
It Takes a Thief
After more than a decade of Cold War anxiety, the movers of pop culture in the early \'60s decided to have a little fun in the face of a potential Armageddon. A lighter touch was felt in everything from James Bond through the Man from U.N.C.L.E.. more
Nov 18, 2011 1:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Caddyshack
Given their respective reputations for being difficult, it’s not too surprising that Chevy Chase and Bill Murray don’t much care for each other. The two legendary comedians have only appeared in one movie together, sharing only one scene, b... more
Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chill on the Hill w/ Reilly
After the death of founding member Brian Reilly in 2000, and several other shakeups to the band's roster in the subsequent years, Reilly has cemented its lineup and its footing in the Milwaukee scene as one of the area’s most popular Celtic... more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
An Affair to Remember
Popular when it was released in 1957, An Affair to Remember has found an unexpected afterlife in recent decades. Snippets of it have shown up in other films as a signifier of bygone romance—a kind of love no longer in fashion. Nowadays it would .. more
Feb 2, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Echoes of Eternity w/ Unexpect
