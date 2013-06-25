Cascio Groove Garage
Preserving “Original, Local Music
In 2007, a small stage quietly debuted at Summerfest in the shadow of the Marcus Amphitheater. That modest stage, originally called the Cascio Groove Garage,
And The Part of Michael Caine will be played by Michael Traynor
Somewhere in the 1980's, screenwriter Dale Launer (Ruthless People) was approached by David Bowie and Mick Jagger. Evidently they wanted to be in a film together and they wanted him to write it. He'd suggested a remake of an old 1964 Marlon Bran..
Red Knife Lottery's Soiled Soul
Red Knife Lottery opened their debut EP, So Much Drama, withthe plotted rape and torture So Much Drama ,Cover Story
Groove Garage Announces All Local Summerfest Line-Up
ExpressMilwaukee.com has posted the line-up for the Summerfest stage we're most excited about, the Cascio Groove Garage, the all-local stage that the Shepherd Express is sponsoring wtih WMSE. The stage grew considerably last year, attracting a wid..
I Found Your Camera website
I stumbled upon this site today and I have to say that it's one of the coolest things I've seen people do.As someone who is physically attached to her camera, I can't imagine what I'd do if I ever lost it or my memory cards.This blog provides a pl..
Defiance: The True Story
Released late last year, Defiance was the fictionalized movie version of the Bielskis, three Jewish brothers who organized resistance against the Nazis after the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941. The History Channel documentary "The Bi..
M. Ward @ The Pabst Theater, April 24
"World Cafe" favorite M. Ward returns to Milwaukee for the fifth time in about as many years for another return performance at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 24. A longtime critical favorite, Ward raised his commercial profile considerably las..
Misreporting the Stimulus Package's Woes
So President Barack Obama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act into law today. No matter your opinion of the details of the $789 billion stimulus package, I think we can all agree that the corporate media's coverage of it was downrigh..
A First Look at the cast of the Rep’s PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
Every now and again, I'll write something for blog or print that's almost exclusively for my wife. Usually it's a stray sentence or two, but this whole entry is written with her in mind. She's a huge fan of Pride and Prejudice. Yesterday the Milwa..
Unmasked and Anonymous
Using a finicky mix of antique equipment and modern techniques, Wisconsin photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann have focused their lenses on the many people they encounter from day-to-day, capturing,Today in Milwaukee
The Summerfest Wrap-Up
In last week's news poll, the Shepherd asked whether readers would like to see more local music, the same amount of local music or less local music at Summerfest. Yeah, it was a feel-good question, and it doesn't take a psychic to predict the resu..
The Cocksmiths
Heavy rockers who lighten their hard-rock with washes of Americana and Black Crowes-styled boogie, The Cocksmiths headline the Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest's only all-local music stage, tonight at 9 p.m.
Atlatl, The Candliers, and Other Local Favorites
Atlatl, a young Milwaukee group that teeters back and forth between harmonic jam-rock and ramshackle indie-rock, does a 6:15 p.m. show at the Summerfest's only all-local stage, the Cascio Groove Garage, sponsored by the Shepherd Express. The grou...
Get Rad's Two Shows- You Pick the Spot
It'll be a busy day for head-banging as staples of the Milwaukee hardcore scene, the Get Rad, offer not one, but two shows. After Get Rad's 8:15 p.m. set at Cascio's Groove Garage and the following fireworks display at the lakefront, the band wil...
Novel, Father Phoenix and Other Local Favorites
The Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest's all-local stage sponsored by the Shepherd Express and WMSE, gets loud for the day with sets from many of the city's finest punk and hardcore bands, including Novel (3:45 p.m.), Father Phoenix (4:30 p.m.), Re...
Spiral Trance and Other Local Favorites
The all-local Cascio Interstate Music Groove Garage stage goes hard-rock for the day, with a headlining 8 p.m. set from Milwaukee glam-metal rockers Spiral Trance.
Jul. 3 - Jul. 9
,This Week in Milwaukee
Photos: Sleep Tight Co.
,Summerfest Concert Reviews
Photos: Brief Candles
,Summerfest Concert Reviews
Year of the Gun and Other Local Favorites
Milwaukee's own Year of the Gun, which headlines the all-local Cascio Groove Garage stage tonight at 9 p.m., embraces all that is rock. With a penchant for songs glamorizing booze, sex and other good old, all-American pastimes, the band is driven...
