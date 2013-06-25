RSS

Cascio Groove Garage

local.jpg.jpe

In 2007, a small stage quietly debuted at Summerfest in the shadow of the Marcus Amphitheater. That modest stage, originally called the Cascio Groove Garage, more

Jun 25, 2013 11:29 PM Local Music

Somewhere in the 1980’s, screenwriter Dale Launer (Ruthless People) was approached by David Bowie and Mick Jagger. Evidently they wanted to be in a film together and they wanted him to write it. He’d suggested a remake of an old 1964 Marlon Bran.. more

Jul 22, 2011 11:16 AM Theater

blogimage7103.jpe

Red Knife Lottery opened their debut EP, So Much Drama, withthe plotted rape and torture So Much Drama ,Cover Story more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 4 Comments

blogimage3665.jpe

ExpressMilwaukee.com has posted the line-up for the Summerfest stage we're most excited about, the Cascio Groove Garage, the all-local stage that the Shepherd Express is sponsoring wtih WMSE. The stage grew considerably last year, attracting a wid.. more

May 14, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

I stumbled upon this site today and I have to say that it's one of the coolest things I've seen people do.As someone who is physically attached to her camera, I can't imagine what I'd do if I ever lost it or my memory cards.This blog provides a pl.. more

Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

Released late last year, Defiance was the fictionalized movie version of the Bielskis, three Jewish brothers who organized resistance against the Nazis after the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941. The History Channel documentary “The Bi.. more

Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2696.jpe

"World Cafe" favorite M. Ward returns to Milwaukee for the fifth time in about as many years for another return performance at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 24. A longtime critical favorite, Ward raised his commercial profile considerably las.. more

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

So President Barack Obama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act into law today. No matter your opinion of the details of the $789 billion stimulus package, I think we can all agree that the corporate media’s coverage of it was downrigh.. more

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Daily Dose

Every now and again, I’ll write something for blog or print that’s almost exclusively for my wife. Usually it’s a stray sentence or two, but this whole entry is written with her in mind. She’s a huge fan of Pride and Prejudice. Yesterday the Milwa.. more

Feb 12, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage3665.jpe

Using a finicky mix of antique equipment and modern techniques, Wisconsin photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann have focused their lenses on the many people they encounter from day-to-day, capturing,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

In last week’s news poll, the Shepherd asked whether readers would like to see more local music, the same amount of local music or less local music at Summerfest. Yeah, it was a feel-good question, and it doesn’t take a psychic to predict the resu.. more

Jul 9, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2786.jpe

Heavy rockers who lighten their hard-rock with washes of Americana and Black Crowes-styled boogie, The Cocksmiths headline the Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest’s only all-local music stage, tonight at 9 p.m. more

Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2772.jpe

Atlatl, a young Milwaukee group that teeters back and forth between harmonic jam-rock and ramshackle indie-rock, does a 6:15 p.m. show at the Summerfest’s only all-local stage, the Cascio Groove Garage, sponsored by the Shepherd Express. The grou... more

Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2766.jpe

It’ll be a busy day for head-banging as staples of the Milwaukee hardcore scene, the Get Rad, offer not one, but two shows. After Get Rad’s 8:15 p.m. set at Cascio’s Groove Garage and the following fireworks display at the lakefront, the band wil... more

Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2765.jpe

The Cascio Groove Garage, Summerfest’s all-local stage sponsored by the Shepherd Express and WMSE, gets loud for the day with sets from many of the city’s finest punk and hardcore bands, including Novel (3:45 p.m.), Father Phoenix (4:30 p.m.), Re... more

Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2731.jpe

The all-local Cascio Interstate Music Groove Garage stage goes hard-rock for the day, with a headlining 8 p.m. set from Milwaukee glam-metal rockers Spiral Trance.   more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2754.jpe

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage2707.jpe

,Summerfest Concert Reviews more

Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage2705.jpe

,Summerfest Concert Reviews more

Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage2696.jpe

Milwaukee’s own Year of the Gun, which headlines the all-local Cascio Groove Garage stage tonight at 9 p.m., embraces all that is rock. With a penchant for songs glamorizing booze, sex and other good old, all-American pastimes, the band is driven... more

Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES