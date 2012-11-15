Casual
Milwaukee Ale House Remains a Third Ward Favorite
When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more
Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Four Great New Rap Videos
Prince Ali ft. Casual, Planet Asia and Keith Murray - "The Majors" It’s easy to see why the Late Night Hype Show guys are salivating over this track: Four great, cult emcees from totally different cliques team up over one of the best beats of.. more
Nov 14, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Me'Shell Ndegeocello
Me'Shell Ndegeocellofirst earned fame with the "Wild Night" cover she belted out with Joh The Spirit Music Jamia ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 14, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee