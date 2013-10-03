Celebration
The Hunt at UWM Union Theatre
Charges ofchild abuse, a crime that once festered in the shadows, have becomecommonplace. Not just Roman Catholic priests, but Protestant pastors, publicschool teachers and swimming pool attendants have been implicated. But in theface.. more
Oct 3, 2013 1:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee's First Carnival Celebration Kicks Off with a Week of Activities
Milwaukee’s Juan Carlos Ruiz would like you to know that he is not a particularly big fan of tortillas. “I’m from Peru, so when my friends offer me tortillas, they think that I’m happy,” he explains. “But in Peru, we don’t eat many tortillas. W.. more
Jul 19, 2013 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Milwaukee Day Celebrates Milwaukee's Milwaukeeness
As holiday origin stories go, Milwaukee Day's beginning is hardly the pilgrims feasting with the American Indians... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
A Penchant for Brightness
When looking at a painting by Ruth Grotenrath, it is hard not to feel exuberant. Her paintings, particularly from the 1940s onward, plunge us into the delights of a bright palette and complex rhythms of pattern, manifest through still lifes... more
Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Red Light Winter
Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter, the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an attempt to... more
Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: Losing Local Control of MPS
That means that theselegislators are relying on the advice of Milwaukeeleaders and residents—and they’re deeply divided. It also means that MPSreform—no matter how it turns out—is in the hands of state lawmakers, not Milwauke,Expre more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Bucks vs. Suns
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Phoenix Suns tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
3-2-1 Contact!
Remember that old kids show on PBS?'' The theme song had lyrics in it ....." Monty Python and the Holy Grail ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more
May 4, 2008 12:00 AM Heidi Mueller-Smith This Week in Milwaukee
Glengarry Glen Ross
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater debuts its latest production tonight: Glengarry Glen Ross, Glengarry Glen Ross ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Spoon @ The Riverside Theater, Dec. 31, 2009
The Riverside Theater is giving Cake the year off from their recent New Year's Eve shows and has instead booked Austin indie-rockers Spoon to headline their annual bash. For Spoon, the performance will cap a year in which the band returned to the .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music