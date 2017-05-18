Central Library
Step Back in Time to When the Public Museum and Central Library Were Roommates
On Saturday, May 20, the Milwaukee Public Library will host “When the Milwaukee Public Museum was at the Central Library," a presentation on the seven decades that the public museum and library were housed in the same building. more
May 18, 2017 3:38 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Milwaukee Public Library Welcomes The Edmund Fitzgerald
A model of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald will be unveiled by the Wisconsin MarineHistorical Society and the Milwaukee Public Library on Saturday, April 12 at 10a.m. at Central Library.Theiconic 729-foot freighter was built in River Rouge, Michigan a.. more
Mar 28, 2014 3:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
MELT w/ All Tiny Creatures
This month the experimental Milwaukee electronica artist The Demix began curating MELT, a weekly Tuesday night music series at Mad Planet that promises a mix of DJs and live bands. Tonight the event is headlined by the Madison post-rock ban... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Skylight Goes Hollywood (And the Ukraine)
Beginning this week, Skylight Opera Theatre presents one cast performing two one-act musicals in A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine.The straightforward opening act offers a celebration of old Hollywood musicals. It’s set in the lobby... more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Movement, Music and Word
During an interview earlier this year, Milwaukee Poet Laureate Susan Firer

Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Preserving the Past
Nestled within the splendid interior of Milwaukee's Central Library is one of The Wisconsin Architectural Archive is located in Milwaukee's Central Library

May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani A&E Feature
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani A&E Feature