Centralia Pa
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more
Jun 8, 2015 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Caterina’s: Milwaukee’s Place for Veal
When in the mood for veal, one restaurant always comes to mind: Caterina’s Ristorante (9104 W. Oklahoma Ave.). Entrees include chicken, steak, lamb, pork and seafood, but the prime attraction remains the veal, which is offered in six differ... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Ghost Town
Old home movies reveal a crowded main street with stores, bars, a post office and a bank. Residents recall Centralia, PA, as a friendly town of unlocked doors, a community bound together by old-fashioned neighborliness. And then in 1962 the fire .. more
May 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lake Express Ferry Is Still Popular
Lake Express Ferry Is Still Popular ,The New Economy more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE