RSS

Centre Pompidou

ae.jpg.jpe

“Kandinsky: A Retrospective,” a joint project of the Milwaukee Art Museum and Centre Pompidou in Paris, opens in Milwaukee on June 5. The exhibition features works by Wassily Kandinsky (1886-1944) and related artists from Munich’s Blaue ... more

May 28, 2014 1:56 AM A&E Feature

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Jun 1, 2012 2:34 PM Visual Arts

Norwegian painter Edvard Munch might be best known for his painting The Scream, which can be found on numerous museum mementos and pop art novelties. As an artist, he explored pre-abstraction and the internal psychological elements in p.. more

Oct 7, 2011 2:13 PM Visual Arts

blogimage8311.jpe

,Contests more

Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM z Archive

SOCIAL UPDATES