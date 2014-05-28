Centre Pompidou
Kandinsky at the Milwaukee Art Museum
“Kandinsky: A Retrospective,” a joint project of the Milwaukee Art Museum and Centre Pompidou in Paris, opens in Milwaukee on June 5. The exhibition features works by Wassily Kandinsky (1886-1944) and related artists from Munich’s Blaue ... more
May 28, 2014 1:56 AM Curtis L. Carter A&E Feature
An Exhibition Studies Process: "Matisse: Pairs and Series"
Jun 1, 2012 2:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Edvard Munch @ Centre Pompidou in Paris
Norwegian painter Edvard Munch might be best known for his painting The Scream, which can be found on numerous museum mementos and pop art novelties. As an artist, he explored pre-abstraction and the internal psychological elements in p.. more
Oct 7, 2011 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Show Us Your Bacardi Spirit 2009!!
