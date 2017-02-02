RSS

Chants

Feb 2, 2017 7:55 PM On Music

Photo by Sarah Polenska

Madison-by-way-of-Milwaukee producer Chants recruited an array of unusual guest singers for his immersive new LP. more

Nov 10, 2015 4:23 PM Music Feature

Madison musician/producer Chants’ name might not ring a bell, but to most followers of the Milwaukee hip-hop scene his sound will be familiar. He produced WebsterX’s breakout single “Doomsday,” and now he’s back with another track with a differ.. more

Jul 14, 2015 6:30 PM On Music

Early Music Now, whose mission is to present the best performances of Medieval, Renaissance and early Baroque music from around the world, opens its season with an Estonian early music vocal ensemble, Heinavanker. This a cappella septet wil... more

Oct 8, 2013 12:17 AM Classical Music

The Early Music Now December concert has become a wonderful local tradition. An audience of 600 gathered Saturday evening in the acoustically pleasing St. Joseph Center Chapel to hear The Boston Camerata, joined more

Dec 14, 2012 3:10 PM Classical Music

Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its more

Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The stark cover of Interpol’s upcoming self-titled record illustrates the letters in the band’s name pulling away from each other and crumbling apart, an image it’s easy to read as symbolic of the state of the band, given how longtime ba more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

