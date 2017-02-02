Chants
Chants Teases New Material with a DJ Mix and a Remix EP
Feb 2, 2017 7:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Chants Dives Deep on 'We Are All Underwater'
Madison-by-way-of-Milwaukee producer Chants recruited an array of unusual guest singers for his immersive new LP. more
Nov 10, 2015 4:23 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Zed Kenzo's Cosmic Chants Collaboration, "Elixir"
Madison musician/producer Chants’ name might not ring a bell, but to most followers of the Milwaukee hip-hop scene his sound will be familiar. He produced WebsterX’s breakout single “Doomsday,” and now he’s back with another track with a differ.. more
Jul 14, 2015 6:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Early Music Now
Early Music Now, whose mission is to present the best performances of Medieval, Renaissance and early Baroque music from around the world, opens its season with an Estonian early music vocal ensemble, Heinavanker. This a cappella septet wil... more
Oct 8, 2013 12:17 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Celebrating Christmas Early
The Early Music Now December concert has become a wonderful local tradition. An audience of 600 gathered Saturday evening in the acoustically pleasing St. Joseph Center Chapel to hear The Boston Camerata, joined more
Dec 14, 2012 3:10 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Ballini, Ogburn and Baumann
Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its more
Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Temporary Interpol
The stark cover of Interpol’s upcoming self-titled record illustrates the letters in the band’s name pulling away from each other and crumbling apart, an image it’s easy to read as symbolic of the state of the band, given how longtime ba more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature