Chappie
'Live' from SXSW
This week on the Opvac Podcast (try to say that five times fast), the boys give their feedback on the underwhelming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the underperforming Chappie and much more.Content Advisory- Explicit LanguageFor more from The Opt.. more
Mar 27, 2015 7:00 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Chappie
Steve Cuff of the Optimism Vaccine reviews futuristic robot action film "Chappie" in this edition of Reviewed in 60 Seconds."Aiming high, failing spectacularly, and looking damn good doing it will earn you some respect from me." more
Mar 9, 2015 5:58 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Sharlto Copley portrays Chappie, a robot intended to be a policeman in the brave new world of 2016. But Chappie’s designer Deon (Dev Patel), wants Chappie to make his own decisions, and so teaches the robot as if it was a human child. more
Mar 4, 2015 4:35 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Anal Explorations, Part 2: Long-Term Plug Wear
Last week, I answered a reader question about anal sex and hemorrhoids. This week, we'll continue our exploration of the intricacies of anal play by tackling a question about butt-plug usage: What concerns might there be if one were to use ... more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Tim McGraw w/ Lady Antebellum and Love and Theft
Contemporary country kicks off Summerfest’s 2010 Marcus Amphitheater lineup tonight. With more than 20 years in the music business, opening-night headliner Tim McGraw continues his run as an audience favorite. As half of country’s power more
Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee