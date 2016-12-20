RSS

Charlie Chaplin

Hollywoodcomedy took a turn in the 1950s—for the worse, as implied in Wes D. Gehring’sbook Movie Comedians of the 1950s . McCarthyism chilled the air, television wason the rise and the old studios reeled under the impact of .. more

Dec 20, 2016 3:43 PM I Hate Hollywood

Whatlink could exist between Charlie Chaplin and Iggy Pop? Don’t forget: Pop gainedprominence in a band called The Stooges, which suggests a chain of cause andeffect. In Slapstick Modernism: Chaplin to Kerouac to Iggy Pop (published.. more

Aug 9, 2016 2:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

WesD. Gehring is so comfortably at home in the life and literature of CharlieChaplin that we’re tempted to suspend judgment when he proposes an idea thatdoesn’t sound quite right. In Chaplin’s War Trilogy: An Evolving Lens in .. more

Jun 13, 2016 4:37 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Modernism was aprevailing cultural current for much of the last century. In Constellations of Genius: 1922 ModernismYear One (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), Kevin Jackson insists on 1922 as the significant turning point. The.. more

Mar 17, 2014 3:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Tounderstand the rise and fall of Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, one of Hollywood’sfirst superstars, let’s turn for comparison to Michael Jackson. Like the late20th century superstar, Arbuckle was enormously popular andinstantly .. more

Sep 27, 2013 4:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more

Dec 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The touring company Cirque Dreams puts a seasonal spin on Cirque du Soleil-styled revues with its latest production, Holidaze . Featured are the usual assortment of acrobats, dancers and aerialists, who this time don snowmen more

Nov 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

During the 1970s, bassist Dave Holland was a mainstay at ECM, the arty record label that established it own genre of tasteful chamber jazz. Recently, Holland joined with Spanish Gypsy guitarist Pepe Habichuela for an album of flamenco duets... more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Whether Method Man and Redman's 1999 collaboration Blackout! is actually a classic is up for debate, but as the only full length from the cult rappers turned unlikely Abbott and Costello comedy team, its status grew each year to the point that any.. more

Jul 13, 2010 10:00 PM On Music

If the earthquakes in Chile and Haiti carry any message for those of us fortunate enough not to live in those places, perhaps it is that government regulation could save your life—while right-wing ideology may kill you someday.For those of ... more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

Congratulations Mat Gamel on your first major league start andsubsequent first ML homerun! I'll say it now - this kid is clutch! more

May 20, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

The first sound is of pounding hooves and the first sight is of three horsemen hurrying over the crest of a dun colored hill, framed by the wooden gate to a ranch in desolate country. The city marshal and his deputies have come to arrest one of t.. more

Oct 3, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

It's late, I've been all over town looking for Packers gear and I have a long 2 days to come, but I was just reading over at Brewer Fan and poster cracklins has coined the best term for Corey Hart's at bats:premature e-bat-ulationClassic.Also, whi.. more

Oct 3, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

You’ve got to hand it to Charlie Chaplin. Although he clung tightly to his loveable Monsieur Verdoux ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

One of Charlie Chaplin’s most overtly romantic films, City Lights not only starred City Lights ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

