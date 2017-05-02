RSS

Charlie Hunnam

the_lost_city_of_z_still.jpg.jpe

Adapted by writer-director James Gray from a recent biography of that largely forgotten adventurer, The Lost City of Z is a lush evocation of the past. more

May 2, 2017 2:34 PM Film Reviews

film_crimson.jpg.jpe

Though Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak may not be a great ghost film when compared to such films as The Haunting, it nevertheless leaves vivid impressions of a gothic world furnished with continual reminders that death is the shadow cast ... more

Oct 20, 2015 9:24 PM Film Reviews

optimismvaccine_mrmayhem.jpg.jpe

The finale of a television series can elicit a complex array of emotions. We’ve often spent years of our lives with these characters. We’re heavily invested in the outcome of their story. A successful finale pairs the triumph of a deserving sendof.. more

Mar 2, 2015 5:15 PM Around MKE

pacrim.jpg.jpe

Determined to make a different kind of summer blockbuster, director Guillermo del Toro avoided superheroes in tights and capes, trading the more familiar American comic book universe for Japanese genres involving monsters from the sea. And ... more

Jul 9, 2013 11:11 PM Film Reviews

blogimage11319.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a series against the Minnesota Twins with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES