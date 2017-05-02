Charlie Hunnam
In Search of ‘The Lost City of Z’
Adapted by writer-director James Gray from a recent biography of that largely forgotten adventurer, The Lost City of Z is a lush evocation of the past. more
May 2, 2017 2:34 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Crimson Peak
Though Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak may not be a great ghost film when compared to such films as The Haunting, it nevertheless leaves vivid impressions of a gothic world furnished with continual reminders that death is the shadow cast ... more
Oct 20, 2015 9:24 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Mr. Mayhem
The finale of a television series can elicit a complex array of emotions. We’ve often spent years of our lives with these characters. We’re heavily invested in the outcome of their story. A successful finale pairs the triumph of a deserving sendof.. more
Mar 2, 2015 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Pacific Rim
Determined to make a different kind of summer blockbuster, director Guillermo del Toro avoided superheroes in tights and capes, trading the more familiar American comic book universe for Japanese genres involving monsters from the sea. And ... more
Jul 9, 2013 11:11 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Brewers vs. Twins
The Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a series against the Minnesota Twins with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee