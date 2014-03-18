Charlotte Gainsbourg
Matt Wild and Tyler Maas Are Launching a New Local Arts and Entertainment Site, the Milwaukee Record
Former A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and writer Tyler Maas have announced they're starting a new arts and entertainment website, the Milwaukee Record. The site will launch on April 7 and pick up where A.V. Club Milwaukee left off with “smar.. more
Mar 18, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Did I Mention: TV Onstage
It's seldom very sophisticated. Its never given credit for having any kind of substance.The script of a television situation comedy has a very short shelf life. It's kind of a disposable art. If a writer is particularly lucky, something he will .. more
Oct 17, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Melancholia Approaches
<p> Director Lars von Trier has always eagerly defied the reigning conventions of cinema in search of different angles. His 2011 film <em>Melancholia</em> (out on Blu-ray and DVD) borrows a page from opera with a two-act structure and an opening t.. more
Mar 19, 2012 11:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Melancholia
An unknown planet hidden behind the sun comes loose from its orbit and veers toward the Earth... more
Dec 5, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Charlotte Gainsbourg’s near-death experience following a water-skiing accident in 2007 resulted in countless unnerving hours spent in MRI machines, a realization that we all may be living on borrowed time, and Gainsbourg’s most personal and... more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews
Antichrist
Although Lars vonTrier’s Antichrist is set in Washington state, themagical gloom o Antichrist ,Film more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Os Mutantes
Haih ,CD Reviews more
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Micky's Monkees Christmas
Of all the annual Christmas traditions that roll through town, few are odder than Micky’s Monkees Christmas, which stops at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight at 8 p.m. Micky Dolenz was never known f,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Previewing January's Major Indie-Rock Releases
January was a traditionally slow time for CD releases, but that’s changed over the last several years, as more bands see the opportunity for their albums to stand out during a month when there isn’t much else going on. This January’s release calen.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music