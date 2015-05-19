Chasin Mason
Vintage Dining Around Milwaukee
By “vintage dining” I don’t mean taking a chance on last week’s leftovers. Rather, thenext few weeks around Milwaukee hold a handful of culinary events, each of which bears an interesting relationship to the past. Bon appétit!The Brown Bottl.. more
May 19, 2015 3:35 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Country Rockers Chasin’ Mason Avoid Nashville’s Grip
I hate country music, but you guys rock.That, says Donn Trampe, is 'our greatest and most recurrent compliment from first timers' given to the Milwaukee band for which he plays bass more
Dec 18, 2013 1:23 AM Jamie Lee Rake Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 10-16
Created as a way to fill airtime on Fox during the off season of “American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance” has been a reliable hit in its own right, albeit nowhere near the cultural sensation that “Idol” was in its prime. Like ... more
Oct 11, 2013 5:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Boris and Doris On the Town
Musical Aid: Milwaukee’s top musicians joined the cause at Turner Hall to support and raise funds for Josh Tovar, their musical brother saddled with medical bills. Backed by his band, Chasin’ Mason, singers cloned more
Apr 3, 2013 5:31 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
New Media
Five artists—James Barany, Jill Casid, Stephen Hilyard, Chele Isaac and Sabine Gruffat—use fresh innovations to challenge the concept of “new” and “old” media in the Charles Allis Art Museum’s exhibit “New M more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee