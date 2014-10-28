RSS

sleaterkinney_2014_brigittesire_01_print.jpg.jpe

Interest in Sleater-Kinney's reunion may be higher than even the band anticipated. Last week the Turner Hall Ballroom announced the reunited punk trio would headline the venue on Sunday, Feb. 15. That show sold out in a matter of just hours, so th.. more

Oct 28, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

dscf1752.jpg.jpe

The latest album by Milwaukee R&B man Chazz Dixon is both generous and frustrating. Production by DJ Payday takes the synthetic minimalism of today's urban pop to almost skeletal extremes; the difficulty comes in... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:29 AM Album Reviews

blogimage10864.jpe

Prolific Milwaukee adult R&B/smooth jazz crooner Chazz Dixon delivers another set of sensuality and sentimentality with Love Notes. Deceptively minimal production by J brings to mind the softer side of ’80s soul, made for seduction and (on ... more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

