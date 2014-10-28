Chazz Dixon
Sleater-Kinney's Reunion Show has Been Moved to the Riverside Theater
Interest in Sleater-Kinney's reunion may be higher than even the band anticipated. Last week the Turner Hall Ballroom announced the reunited punk trio would headline the venue on Sunday, Feb. 15. That show sold out in a matter of just hours, so th.. more
Oct 28, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The latest album by Milwaukee R&B man Chazz Dixon is both generous and frustrating. Production by DJ Payday takes the synthetic minimalism of today's urban pop to almost skeletal extremes; the difficulty comes in... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:29 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Prolific Milwaukee adult R&B/smooth jazz crooner Chazz Dixon delivers another set of sensuality and sentimentality with Love Notes. Deceptively minimal production by J brings to mind the softer side of ’80s soul, made for seduction and (on ... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews