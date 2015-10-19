Chester French
Chester French's D.A. Wallach Reinvents Himself on His Solo Debut, "Time Machine"
In a piece for MilwaukeeMagazine in early 2011, Christina Daglas laid out an interesting contradiction:The jokey alternative-pop duo Chester French at the time were one of the mostprominent, successful bands with proud Milwaukee ties (singer .. more
Oct 19, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Muse in the Brumder
It’s not often one gets the opportunity to see a live theater show written and directed by the same person. Late this month, Milwaukee Entertainment Group offers local audiences have a chance to see just that on intimate stage of the Brumd.. more
Sep 1, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: Aaron Rodgers, The Milwaukee Fashion District and the Streets of Old Milwaukee
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we juggle a bunch of little topics around. Matt gives us an update on the additions to the Milwaukee Public Museum's Streets of Old Mil.. more
Aug 28, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Chester F'ing French
On this week's especially chatty episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we take issue with the latest slab of trolling from the Milwaukee-.. more
Nov 14, 2012 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Local Music Wrap-Up: Why Does Milwaukee Hate Chester French?
Like many cities insecure about its size and cultural standing, Milwaukee is quick to trumpet even the smallest achievements of its native sons. So why, then, does the city seem to have distanced itself from Chester French, the Interscope-signed a.. more
Jan 28, 2011 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
If At First Your Picks Recede…
Makes perfect sense, right? Predicting what will happen over five months in a sport with an oddly shaped ball that takes crazy bounces and thousands of collisions that can wreck a team's season.Sports Illustrated's NFL preview contains this... more
Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Planned Parenthood Celebration w/ Chester French, Prophetic and DJ Madhatter
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin celebrates 75 years of educating the state about responsible birth control and family planning this afternoon with a free concert in Washington Park. At the top of the bill is Chester French, a Massachusetts more
Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
There’s an interesting dichotomy playing out in radio pop right now. On one end of the spectrum, there’s Lady Gaga, a theatrically minded provocateur who makes each song a statement on art, fashion and politics. On the other there’s Ke$h more
Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Beer Selection At a Bar
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Best of Milwaukee 2009
Milwaukee's Best Beer Selection- Retail and Liquor Store
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009
French Horn Rebellion Plays Free Show at Moct Friday
It's been a big week for guy-guy goofball pop duos with varying ties to Milwaukee: Chester French swept through town again with the Blink-182 tour on Tuesday, and I just got word that the other Milwaukee-ish, France-christened, MGMT-coattailing du.. more
Aug 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Blink-182 w/ Fall Out Boy @ The Marcus Amphitheater, August 4
Good news for those who missed Fall Out Boy at their sold-out show at the Rave this month, not to mention those who missed Blink-182 period during the pop-punk band's long hiatus: Blink-182's summer reunion tour will take the band through Milwauke.. more
May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
May 14 - May 20
Keyshia Cole w/ The-Dream, Keri Hilson and Bobby Valentino @ The Milwaukee Theatre, 8 p.m. Just Like You ,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cultural Exchange
SolarandMultimedia is an organization committed to creating and promotingculture and arts in Wisconsin and the Midwest Great Lakes region.Ron Schaefer, anindependent filmmaker with a ,Off the Cuff more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Apprentice at the Opera
For artists studying their chosen medium at the university level, there is a certai Rigoletto ,A&E Feature more
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich A&E Feature
Snapdragon Fest
Milwaukee’s DIY emo/punk record label Snapdragon Records struck gold when they signed rising stars A Farewell Rescue, a Pennsylvania band beginning to make a national name for themselves thanks to the,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee