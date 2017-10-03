Chicago Bears
The Packers are Battered and Beaten Up, but Ready
At the quarter mark of the NFL season not much about the Packers seems outstanding, including their conventional and advanced metrics, but early season numbers can be deceiving. more
Oct 3, 2017 12:52 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Packers Secure Tough Win, and Face Tight Turnaround
Thursday games don't leave either team much time for implementing a complicated, opponent-specific strategy. more
Sep 27, 2017 12:00 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The 2017 Packer Draft Breakdown
Ted Thompson takes far too much criticism for being one of the better draft runners in modern NFL history. The Packers have a process that is second to none, and when they do make a mistake it is almo,Green Bay Packers more
May 1, 2017 11:45 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame to Induct Woodson, Dayne and Steinhauer
The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame will add three membersthis Saturday, April 29, in a ceremony at the UWM Panther Arena. This year’sinductees are long-time Green Bay Packer Charles Woodson, Heisman Trophy winnerand former Wisconsin Bad.. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:29 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Wisconsin's Sad Farewell to Jay Cutler
Wisconsin bids farewell to the quarterback of the rival Chicago Bears, Jay Cutler. more
Mar 13, 2017 10:23 AM Nick Olig Green Bay Packers
Packers 2015: Past Due
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the Packers’ pre-season record and make their regular season predictions. more
Sep 8, 2015 4:37 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Green Bay Packers: Hey, You Never Know
Admit it, Packer fans. You never truly thought they'd have an easy time at Soldier Field, even with Aaron Rodgers back and the Bears coming off a disaster in more
Dec 30, 2013 5:55 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Playoff Bound: Returning Rodgers and Cobb Drive Packers Comeback
For the third straight season the Green Bay Packers are the NFC North Champions. That notion didn’t seem unlikely when the 5-2 Packers hosted its frequent contemporary victim in the Chicago Bears,Sports more
Dec 30, 2013 9:25 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
The Seneca Wallace Era Begins Inauspiciously: Packers Come Up Short in Backup Battle
As many predicted prior to Monday night’s Packers and Bears game, the oldest NFL rivalry of all-time was decided by the victor taking advantage of its opponent’s need to resort to a backup quar,Sports more
Nov 5, 2013 8:14 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
You Get What You Pay For
Just as the Brewers blazed into the thick of the playoff race, Frank was off on another trip—and out of touch completely after a quick review of the Packers-Bears game. But a few days earlier another football topic got a wide-ranging discus... more
Sep 18, 2012 1:15 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Packers 2012: Redeem Team?
Seldom does an NFL team need to make amends for a season with only two losses. But when the second comes in the opening round of the playoffs, and it's a no-excuses drubbing... Welcome to the Packers' motivation for 2012. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Fourth Down, Just a Few Billion to Go
Many sports fans have their eyes on a labor showdown that threatens one of the pillars of their lives. No, not the battle in Madison over the future of public employees. The contract struggle between the NFL and its players' union threatens... more
Mar 9, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Feathers Plucked, Now the Fur Will Fly
Admit it, Packer fans. Your Super Bowl dreams didn't include the sublime notion of getting there by beating the Bears at Soldier Field in the NFC Championship Game. That's the task after the Packers' 48-21 demolition of top-seeded Atlanta a... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
A Vaguely Sarcastic Set
It’s been over a week since I was at the Boulevard Theatre to see its production of The Savannah Disputation. The smart religious comedy rendered much more detail to the intimate space of the Boulevard Theatre than any other production in recen.. more
Dec 11, 2010 12:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Big-timesports isn’t recession-proof. Major League Baseball enters its seasonfearf Big-timesports isn’t recession-proof. Major League Baseball enters its seasonfearf ,Sports more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 1 Comments
Bearing Up Nicely
The state’s football fans have endured some unpleasant weekends this fall, but not t The state’s football fans have endured some unpleasant weekends this fall, but not t ,Sports more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Down to the Nitty-Griddy
It still felt like summer when the Observersmet on their favorite park bench to chat It still felt like summer when the Observersmet on their favorite park bench to chat. But ,Sports more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Walter Becker Assesses Grizzly Bear, Talks like a Beastie Boy
One particularly interesting snippet from my phone conversation with Walter Becker that I wasn't able to get into this week's Steely Dan write-up: When I asked if he heard his influence on contemporary bands, Becker, who's incredibly self-honest a.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music