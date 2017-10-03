RSS

At the quarter mark of the NFL season not much about the Packers seems outstanding, including their conventional and advanced metrics, but early season numbers can be deceiving. more

Oct 3, 2017 12:52 PM Green Bay Packers 1 Comments

Thursday games don't leave either team much time for implementing a complicated, opponent-specific strategy. more

Sep 27, 2017 12:00 AM Green Bay Packers

Ted Thompson takes far too much criticism for being one of the better draft runners in modern NFL history. The Packers have a process that is second to none, and when they do make a mistake it is almo,Green Bay Packers more

May 1, 2017 11:45 AM Green Bay Packers

The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame will add three membersthis Saturday, April 29, in a ceremony at the UWM Panther Arena. This year’sinductees are long-time Green Bay Packer Charles Woodson, Heisman Trophy winnerand former Wisconsin Bad.. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:29 PM Around MKE

Wisconsin bids farewell to the quarterback of the rival Chicago Bears, Jay Cutler. more

Mar 13, 2017 10:23 AM Green Bay Packers

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the Packers’ pre-season record and make their regular season predictions. more

Sep 8, 2015 4:37 PM A&E Feature

Admit it, Packer fans. You never truly thought they'd have an easy time at Soldier Field, even with Aaron Rodgers back and the Bears coming off a disaster in more

Dec 30, 2013 5:55 PM More Sports

For the third straight season the Green Bay Packers are the NFC North Champions. That notion didn’t seem unlikely when the 5-2 Packers hosted its frequent contemporary victim in the Chicago Bears,Sports more

Dec 30, 2013 9:25 AM More Sports

As many predicted prior to Monday night’s Packers and Bears game, the oldest NFL rivalry of all-time was decided by the victor taking advantage of its opponent’s need to resort to a backup quar,Sports more

Nov 5, 2013 8:14 AM More Sports

Just as the Brewers blazed into the thick of the playoff race, Frank was off on another trip—and out of touch completely after a quick review of the Packers-Bears game. But a few days earlier another football topic got a wide-ranging discus... more

Sep 18, 2012 1:15 PM More Sports

Seldom does an NFL team need to make amends for a season with only two losses. But when the second comes in the opening round of the playoffs, and it's a no-excuses drubbing... Welcome to the Packers' motivation for 2012. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Many sports fans have their eyes on a labor showdown that threatens one of the pillars of their lives. No, not the battle in Madison over the future of public employees. The contract struggle between the NFL and its players' union threatens... more

Mar 9, 2011 12:00 AM More Sports

Admit it, Packer fans. Your Super Bowl dreams didn't include the sublime notion of getting there by beating the Bears at Soldier Field in the NFC Championship Game. That's the task after the Packers' 48-21 demolition of top-seeded Atlanta a... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM More Sports

Big-timesports isn’t recession-proof. Major League Baseball enters its seasonfearf Big-timesports isn’t recession-proof. Major League Baseball enters its seasonfearf ,Sports more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

The state’s football fans have endured some unpleasant weekends this fall, but not t The state’s football fans have endured some unpleasant weekends this fall, but not t ,Sports more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

It still felt like summer when the Observersmet on their favorite park bench to chat It still felt like summer when the Observersmet on their favorite park bench to chat. But ,Sports more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

