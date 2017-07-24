RSS

Chicago Cubs

2014brewersdugout.jpg.jpe

Jim Bauer (Flickr CC)

There are only four teams in franchise history that have been in first place longer than the 2017 team. more

Jul 24, 2017 9:13 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

millerpark.jpg.jpe

Here’s a quick look back at some poor Brewers teams from the past and the rivals that brightened their sad days a bit. more

May 1, 2017 10:06 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

brewersspringtraining.jpg.jpe

A long, cold winter will take one step closer to spring on Tuesday when pitchers and catchers are expected to officially report to Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix. more

Feb 13, 2017 10:22 AM Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments

start-trek-animated.jpg.jpe

The 2016 World Series, the official documentary of the games catches the excitement and anticipation at box offices, in the stands and on the field, and moves at a brisker pace than most baseball games. more

Dec 13, 2016 3:42 PM Home Movies

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions and information with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we celebrate the station's latest membership drive in our typical fashion, by firing off a bunch of hot.. more

Oct 27, 2016 8:18 PM On Music

baseballbuddha_cubfans.jpg.jpe

The Brewers hosted both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox inback-to-back series this past week. Forsix straight days it was a double dose of fans streaming into Miller Park fromNorthern Illinois. The dominatingpresence of Cubs fans had somewhat d.. more

May 18, 2015 9:00 PM Milwaukee Brewers

baseballbuddha_logo.jpg.jpe

Why is winning so important? Why do some teams win consistently while otherstoil away in mediocrity? What is it about that winning thatdrives us to root for a team?Within life we are the ones that hold ourselves back by not believing things ar.. more

Mar 11, 2015 9:52 PM Milwaukee Brewers 3 Comments

The Milwaukee Art Museum\'s African American Art Alliance (Quad A) celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2011 along with the 10th anniversary of the Calatrava. Last week Thursday, on October 27 in honor of this occasion, Quad A presented t.. more

Nov 4, 2011 12:21 PM Visual Arts

blogimage13263.jpe

Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6122.jpe

Dec 1, 2010 5:18 PM Daily Dose

blogimage11630.jpe

Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11362.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers spend their weekend playing the Seattle Mariners, beginning their series tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Were the state’s renewable energy goals weakened during the final days of the legislative session?The answer depends on how you view a new bill, signed into law by Gov. Jim Doyle last week, which expands the definition of “renewable energy ... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage7528.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? So listen, here we are at the crack of August,harbinger of a dwindling summertime, and I realize that most of you’sneed t,Art for Art's Sake more

Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

The stage was empty but for a few chairs. When the show started, two guys in some approximation of business casual walked out and introduced themselves. Lee Rowley and Rick Katschkeimprov comics. It was their first in a pair of performances this m.. more

Jun 13, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Good thing Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is launching his sixth annual Tourism Ride next week, allegedly to promote Milwaukee Countys hotspots, and not the county executives campaign for governor. Because according to a new pol.. more

Jun 11, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Brewers draft RHP Eric Arnett from Indiana University with our first pick, 26th overall. more

Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage6122.jpe

Thursday, April 9 Brandi Carlile @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m. Likeso many of her adult-contemporary peers who owe much of,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 9, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 5 Comments

blogimage3869.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three game series against the Chicago Cubs with one last game at Miller Park this afternoon at 1:05 p.m.,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

blogimage3862.jpe

The Brewers play game two of their three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at Miller Park with a 2:55 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES