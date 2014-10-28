Chicken Wings
Breakfast at the National
The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a great place to linger over coffee and conversation at breakfast time. Everything is made from scratch and the happy clatter from the kitchen only enhances the homey feel. Housed in a rehabbed Cream C... more
Oct 28, 2014 10:26 PM David Luhrssen Dining Out
Elsa’s, Downtown Milwaukee’s Enduring Classic
After more than 30 years in the same Downtown spot, Elsa’s classic, never-out-of-fashion look has endured. Patrons are met with a warm ambiance despite the cold, hard surfaces of terrazzo floors and marble-topped tables. A trio of mirrors ... more
Jun 22, 2014 10:27 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 1 Comments
Take Me Out to the Sandlot
There are two strips of bars that are conveniently close to Miller Park—for before or after Milwaukee Brewers games. One is along Bluemound Avenue and the other on more
Mar 25, 2014 10:35 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Irish and More
About a year ago Sean Burke and his business partners Shane Valenti and Chuck Vecitis purchased the venerable Derry Hegarty’s Pub, a place near the Brewer’s stadium in business for 40-some years. Then came several months more
Apr 17, 2013 6:58 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Soul Food Sunday
The "OPEN" sign wasn't lit up yet. A woman in the crowd gathering in the little strip-mall parking lot was bold enough to broach the lobby, seeing if she could walk in before the 1 p.m. opening time listed in the window. more
Jan 10, 2013 12:19 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Genghis Khan’s Do-It-Yourself Barbecue
There are two Mongolian barbecue restaurants in this area. The older restaurant, and my preferred choice, is Genghis Khan (725 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa). The barbecue is a tabletop grill topped with a metal sheet. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:42 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Elsa's: Milwaukee's Classy Burger Joint
It's always fun to debate which restaurant serves the best burger in town. Some places that come to mind are Solly's, AJ Bombers and Sobelman's. Another contender, quite unlike the others, is Elsa's—or, more formally, Elsa's more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
In the Zone
Inan era rife with corporate fast-food franchises, a zeitgeist within theculinary world has emerged that encourages and favors all thingsspecialty and artisanal. Meaning, the smaller the batch, the be,Eat/Drink more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Aaron Rodgers sack tracker
Have you all seen this Sack Tracker that Madison.com has going? Though the obvious topic here is how sad it is that there is enough data to compile such a graphic, I'm just going to go ahead and give major props to them for such spectacular use of.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports