Chicken
Turner Hall Reopens
In 2010 the restaurant at Turner Hall closed its doors. Quite a shame as the Hall, constructed in 1882, has a lot of charm. The restaurant reopened a few weeks ago and a few improvements have been made. The wood floors more
Dec 20, 2012 11:40 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Slather on the Sauce at Ashley’s Que
Those who know barbecue in Milwaukee will have discovered Ashley’s Bar-B-Que, located at 15th and Center. This place has been selling its delicious carryout barbecue since the late 1960s. Now Walker’s Point is home to a second more
Nov 6, 2012 1:42 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Bun Me: Vietnamese Sandwich, Via Cart
Ask most food-truck operators what the hardest part of their business is, and they’ll usually offer the same unsurprising answer: the truck. They’re expensive to buy, difficult to maintain and a headache to park, and many of them burn throu... more
Sep 14, 2012 12:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Milwaukee Smoked BBQ Arrives on the South Side
For years, Milwaukeeans who didn't live near the North Side could expect a bit of a drive if they wanted to satisfy their barbecue cravings, but that has started to change recently. Last year... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Susan Troller Talks 'City Chicks'
Keeping chickens in cities is not a new phenomenon. It was only recently, though, that Milwaukee legalized the right for urbanites to keep chickens in their backyards, joining a growing trend of urban areas allowing residents to raise fowl ... more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Savory Pulled Chicken Breast
This is a simple, delicious way to prepare chicken breasts without drying out the meat. Once prepared, you can refrigerate or freeze and reuse for a while. Although I like to use fresh oregano, you can substitu,Just Cook It more
Jun 22, 2009 12:00 AM Richard Kerhin Eat/Drink