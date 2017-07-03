Children'S Hospital
What's on Tap at the App Brewery?
A Smartphone app recently developed through collaboration between Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Hospital and the UWM App Brewery Lab will help speed patient diagnoses in medical emergencies. more
Jul 3, 2017 11:16 AM Mary Sussman News Features
Soulstice’s Latest to benefit Children’s Hospital’s Bereavement Program
The subject of infant mortality has been the focus of a great deal of concern in Milwaukee. And while it’s very, very, very important to focus on the importance of avoiding careless infant death, the problems of parents dealing with the loss o.. more
Mar 6, 2012 6:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Company
In the late 1960s, Chicago-born actor/playwright George Furth wrote a series of one-acts about modern relationships in which he wanted a single actress to play all of the female leads. Furth showed the scripts to Stephen Sondheim, who confe... more
Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Should Nonprofit Hospitals Pay Property Taxes?
Wall Street Journal, ,News Features more
Jun 1, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments