Children'S Theater
Inside the Mind of Junie B. Jones
Kindergarten is a strange and bewildering time of life filled with inexpressible drama and intense joy. First Stage brings the reality of kindergarten to the stage with strikingly jubilant clarity in Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook. Based on the chi.. more
Apr 30, 2017 11:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mulan Jr. Auditions
A large cast of children between the ages of 7 and 15 is needed for a live stage adaptation of the Disney animated musical Mulan. The film that brought ancient China to life with a modern western sensibility wasn’t a huge hit for Disney, but the.. more
Sep 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Willy Wonka Auditions
This month, Collaborative Community Youth Musicals will be auditioning young performers for an August production of the live musical Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka. The production is set to be staged at the South Milwaukee PAC from Aug. 11 - 14. .. more
Jun 9, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rumpelstiltskin With The Village Playhouse
The classic German fairy tale Rumpelstiltskin was originally published in 1812 by the Brothers Grimm. The tale of a woman locked in a room and made to spin straw into gold is kind of a tricky one to relate to modern kids. This weekend, the.. more
Mar 9, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sweet, Little Kid's Valentine Show at Sunset
Laurie Friedman’s 2006 children’s book Love, Ruby Valentine is a sweet, little premise. Aided by her trusty parrot Lovebird, a little girl spends all her time before Valentine’s Day making cards and treats to give a little love to everyone.. more
Feb 2, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Three Excellent Cows Premiere In Whitewater
It’s the type of announcement which seems to beg for cheesy puns and weak humor. I promise, however, that nowhere in this entry will I use words like “udderly” or “un-herd of.” This Saturday, UW-Whitewater’s Theatre/Dance Department w.. more
Oct 21, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Berenstain Bears at the Schauer Center
It’s strange what you find acceptable and inscrutable as a kid. I remember thinking the Berenstain Bears were acceptable as a kid until I found out that they were Christian. A family of anthropomorphized grizzly bears acting like humans? Tha.. more
Oct 3, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Warm and Classy ‘Three Little Pigs’
British musical theater songwriters George Stiles and Anthony Drewe put together a remarkably well-articulated children’s stage adaptation of an old classic with The Three Little Pigs. Weighing in more
Nov 4, 2014 4:54 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Renaissance’s ‘Enfrascada’ Conjures Comedic Rapport
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Tanya Saracho's engrossing comedy Enfrascada. It's a contemporary story of friendship between four women set in and around Chicago... more
Oct 25, 2012 4:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Big’ Musical Heads to First Stage Children’s Theater
Penny Marshall’s 1988 film Big was a huge success for everyone involved. Beginning next week, First Stage Children’s Theater looks to find similarly “big” success with the little ones... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Waukesha Civic’s Imaginative ‘James and the Giant Peach’
Waukesha Civic Theatre teams with the Adaptive Community Approach Program (ACAP) PlayMakers for the sixth consecutive year in an imaginative production of Roald Dahl’s classic James and the Giant Peach... more
Oct 10, 2012 3:16 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Sunset's Shining 'Three Little Pigs'
The best children's fare of any kind is a delicate balance. It should be fun and entertaining for kids and those accompanying them, it should be educational without being too obvious and, if it's really good, it should instill a few moral l... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Gigante's Twist on 'Our Town'
Chance, circumstance and more than a bit of genius have made Thornton Wilder's Our Town one of the most influential American plays of all time. Nearly 75 years after its debut, the drama remains as popular as ever... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Take a Trip Inside First Stage's 'Diary'
The stage of the Todd Wehr Theater becomes larger than life so as to direct attention to the very small as First Stage presents Diary of a Worm, a Spider and a Fly. Based on the popular children's books by Doreen Cronin and Harry Bliss, Joa... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Lines Up 1950s 'Bus Stop'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its commitment to working with area university theater programs as it opens William Inge's Bus Stop in collaboration with UW-Parkside. Bus Stop is a mid-'50s comedy perhaps best known... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Artistic Spirit Thrives in Latino Arts Inc.’ ‘Cuban Printmaking’
Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba remains h... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Stornoway’s Songs From the Seaside
Sometimes it takes a journey into untamed seas to discover riches, while other times treasures can mysteriously wash ashore. When it comes to creating music for the U.K. band Stornoway, named after the Scottish seaside town, there are count... more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Art of Murder
In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more
Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mr. Perkins’ Family Restaurant
Milwaukee lost its soul food king when Willie Perkins Jr. died in January, but his legacy continues in the everyday operation of his family’s small neighborhood restaurant, Mr. Perkins’. The soul food joint has been serving the North Side c... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Widespread Panic
One of the oldest staples of the American jam-music scene, Athens, Ga., rockers Widespread Panic have been playing together since the mid-’80s, well before the jam scene was the organized network it is today. Nonetheless, they found their more
Oct 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee