RSS

Children

onmusic_canopiesalbumcover.jpg.jpe

Fewer critical consensus albums of the last five or six years have done less for me than Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion , a record I find downright cloying. But despite my distaste for that album, with its sickly tones, bleating vo.. more

Dec 4, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

ihatehollywood_bilko.jpg.jpe

CBS - Wikipedia

PhilSilvers deserves more respect than posterity has awarded him. He should beranked with the great comedians of the mid-20th century, at the topof the list with Groucho Marx and Lucille Ball. His lower profile resulted fromlack of starring ro.. more

Dec 4, 2014 1:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Super Bowl may be the “holy grail” for Las Vegas sports gambling, but outside the United States, horse racing, soccer and, surprisingly, pro tennis dominate. Tennis provides bettors with 19,000 matches a year (compared to 1,200 NBA g... more

Feb 26, 2014 2:43 AM Around MKE

Milwaukee's Lois Ehlert has been a hugely successful author of children's books. Her life path seems well constructed: she got a degree in English and psychology from UW-Madison before going on to get an art degree more

Dec 20, 2012 4:18 PM Theater

blogimage19515.jpe

It's happened before and it's happening again. The American Federation for Children (AFC)—a Washington, D.C.-based pro-school-privatization group funded by some of the wealthiest Republican activists in the country... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

blogimage19185.jpe

We'll give credit where it's due. The job numbers that Gov. Scott Walker rushed out before the June 5 recall election were confirmed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics last week. They show that Wisconsin gained jobs in 2011, instead.... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 18 Comments

The 25th annual PrideFest Milwaukee celebration of lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender communities takes place this weekend on the Summerfest grounds. In addition to fabulous performers and more rainbow stuff than you can shake... more

Jun 8, 2012 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

blogimage18763.jpe

“Any chance we'll get to be a completely red state?” billionaire businesswoman Diane Hendricks asked Gov. Scott Walker in January 2011, shortly after he took office. “Oh yeah,” Walker said, like it was no big deal... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

blogimage18544.jpe

When architect David Kahler designed the building bearing his name, the year was 1975, and the four levels in the Milwaukee Art Museum were home to more than 40 collection galleries. Back then I worked as a volunteer in a gallery devoted... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

“Ocean Giants,” the documentary for PBS's “Nature” series (released in a Blu-ray/DVD package) follows the majestic creatures from the Indian Ocean to the Arctic. A pair of underwater photographers accompanies various scientific expeditions, captur.. more

Mar 13, 2012 1:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage15024.jpe

In the name of curtailing deficits, politicians across the country are hacking away at programs that aim to make children healthier. In Congress, for example, House Republicans are spearheading a budget that eviscerates funding for food ass... more

Jun 3, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage11013.jpe

With their moody lyrics, bustling flutes and sublime guitars, the Denton, Texas band Midlake has spent years refining their sound, moving from one musical world to another. Given their studied nods to the Flaming Lips, Fleetwood Mac and Eng... more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage11010.jpe

Normally baseball teams look forward to their returns home after long stretches on the road, but that’s probably not the case for the Brewers, who are off to their worst at-home start in franchise history. The team hopes to break their more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Congratulations Mat Gamel on your first major league start andsubsequent first ML homerun! I'll say it now - this kid is clutch! more

May 20, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3730.jpe

You’ve got to hand it to Charlie Chaplin. Although he clung tightly to his loveable Monsieur Verdoux ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3564.jpe

Sergei Prokofiev’s musical tale Peter and the Wolf has been a staple of kids product Peter and the Wolf ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Why,then, does he appear increasingly plausible as the next president?Assurance, grace and mastery of the facts have helped to lift hisstature, as did his daring decision to venture abroad, directlyc,News Features more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Last night on SportsCenter, the Packers were the featured team in terms of draft talk and some interesting tidbits came up.First is that, with the exception of Aaron Rodgers, we've used our first round pick for the past few years to pick up a defe.. more

Mar 18, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Berlin International Film Festival - Day 32/9/08I can`t believe it has been only 3 days. I have already seen more solid fiction films then I saw at all of Sundance.So far the consensus is that the Competition titles have disappointed, while, at.. more

Feb 10, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage795.jpe

California Enchanted April ,Taking Liberties more

Feb 8, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES