RSS

Chill On The Hill W/ Reilly

After more than a decade of Cold War anxiety, the movers of pop culture in the early \'60s decided to have a little fun in the face of a potential Armageddon. A lighter touch was felt in everything from James Bond through the Man from U.N.C.L.E.. more

Nov 18, 2011 1:16 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage15691.jpe

Milwaukee Irish Fest doesn't start until Aug. 18, but tonight Milwaukee's popular Celtic rockers Reilly give Milwaukeeans a taste of what's to come, playing a free 6:30 p.m. show at Humboldt Park as part... more

Aug 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7583.jpe

After the death of founding member Brian Reilly in 2000, and several other shakeups to the band's roster in the subsequent years, Reilly has cemented its lineup and its footing in the Milwaukee scene as one of the area’s most popular Celtic... more

Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES