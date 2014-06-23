Chinese Telephones
Radioactivity w/ Bad Sports, Tenement and Chinese Telephones @ Cactus Club
Punk, as a genre descriptor, has seen better days. Becoming a catch-all term for anyone who can play fast chords and style themselves outside the mainstream, punk has been divided into subgenres and,Concert Reviews more
Jun 23, 2014 Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Chinese Telephones Sign Off, Sadly
Milwaukee says goodbye to one of its most endearing pop-punk bands tonight when the Chinese Telephones play one last show at the Borg Ward (supported, in typical fashion, by about four or five dozen other bands.) Erin Wolf has a smart, must-read i.. more
Feb 26, 2009 On Music
Feb. 26 - Mar. 4
Thursday, Feb. 26 The Milwaukee Music Awards @ Mad Planet, 8 p.m. Sincere-launching as RadioMilwaukee two ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Feb 25, 2009 This Week in Milwaukee
Phil Lesh Reflects on His Influences
PhilLeshcan remember the very moment he knew he wanted to be a musician. It was1944, Lesh was 4 years old and his grandmother had the radio tuned to abroadcast of the Symphony No.1 by JohannesBrahms. The movement’s tympanic opening and regal stru... more
Jul 2, 2008 Michael Muckian Music Feature