Chris Klopatek
Feels Like I’m At Work: Security in LOBBY HERO
Dec 1, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s ‘Lobby Hero’
Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of human convolutions of honesty and duty resonate through Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Lobby Hero. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:49 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Two by Kenneth Lonergan in two weeks
Nov 17, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Funny, Scary, Delightful
As Halloween approaches, First Stage children’s theater is already handing out tricks and treats with its funny, scary and delightful production of Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:33 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
APT’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Shines
American Players Theatre adapts Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice on stage in Spring Green more
Jul 28, 2015 9:01 PM Michael Muckian Theater
The Comfortably Classy Jeeves at Chamber
Matt Daniels returns as Jeeves once more this spring as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes-out its season with Jeeves Takes a Bow. Margaret Reather’s tribute to P.G. Wodehouse’s Jeeves and Wooster stories graces the main stage of the Broadway Theate.. more
Apr 21, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Jeeves Takes a Bow’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre produced Margaret Raether’s Jeeves Intervenes in 2010, Jeeves in Bloom in 2013 and this year, the company will wrap up its season with the final installment, Jeeves Takes a Bow. Matt Daniels reprises his role as Je... more
Apr 7, 2015 10:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Powerful Pooka at the Powerhouse Theater
“I wrestled with reality for over 40 years and I’m happy to say I finally won out over it.” So says Elwood, friend to the giant rabbit pooka, Harvey, when questioned by psychiatric doctors. Mary more
Nov 26, 2014 12:09 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Dorothy and Toto come to Milwaukee
Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movi... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Next Act Puts Groucho’s Life ‘In Revue’
In Next Act Theatre’s Groucho: A Life in Revue, Milwaukee’s resident Marx for many years, Norman Moses, returns in yet another appearance in the role. The biographical sampling of the legendary comic’s work also features David Cecsarini as ... more
Nov 20, 2013 12:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act presents ‘A Life in Revue’
Next Act Theatre puts together quite a cast as it brings Groucho: A Life In Revue to the stage. Norman Moses knows his way around the character, having had considerable experience in the role onstage. Next Act’s David Cescarini will play Ch... more
Nov 15, 2013 5:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Off the Wall’s Rocking ‘Guys and Dolls’
Bright, simple colors reach out into the audience, an elevated walkway splits the front few rows to create a kind of thrust/proscenium hybrid, and simple iconography turns the intimate Off the Wall Theatre into an idealized musical-theater ... more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more
Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blogging With Jeeves, Wooster and Bertie
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2010-2011 season with a production of Jeeves Intervenesa comedy bsed on the early 20th century stories by P.G. Wodehouse. If you hear the names Jeeves, you think of a butler. Wodehouse is the reason for th.. more
Aug 4, 2010 3:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jason Turbow
Baseball has even more rules than most fans realize, sports writer Jason Turbow argues in his new book The Baseball Codes: Beanballs, Sign Stealing, and Bench-Clearing Brawls: The Unwritten Rules of America's Pastime . He details more
Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Young and the Brainless
What a mess. Alex Rodriguez, baseball’s hope to succeed Hank Aaron as the unblemishe What a mess. Alex Rodriguez, baseball’s hope to succeed Hank Aaron as the unblemishe ,Sports more
Feb 27, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports