Christopher Durang
Vanya and Sonia meet Masha and Spike
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Anton Chekhov’s spoof, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, is strong enough to overcome the script’s tedious moments. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Family Comedy Begins the Season
The Milwaukee theater season doesn’t have an official start. The first show of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s season might as well be the opening of a new season, though. They always have that first show in August, which gives them a really n.. more
Aug 4, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Chekhov in a Blender
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs Christopher Durang’s comedic play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Aug. 11-28, a work that won a Tony Award for Best Play three years ago. more
The Bay Players' Surreal Comic Tribute to Theatre
The Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium is as traditional a proscenium theatre as one is likely to find. Actors mill about on it as the play starts. Director Raymond Bradford renders a backstage mood onstage by way of introduction. This may be .. more
Apr 11, 2011 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bay Players Present Christopher Durang One-Acts
The name of playwright Christopher Durang stands out in my mind as one of the more interesting contemporary stage authors. This is kind of odd, as I can only recall actually seeing a few of his plays. And while I dont have terribly strong feeli.. more
Apr 6, 2011 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions And An Opening With the Bay Players
One of the oldest theatre traditions in the state, The Bay Players continue to be active into the New Year with both an opening and auditions scheduled for January.January 14th, the Players’ production of The Butler Did It opens. The Tim Kelly w.. more
Dec 24, 2010 6:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Freakshow
Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script, more
Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding
Still running strong after 20 years off Broadway, the hit participatory comedy Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding invites audiences to take part in the mock wedding of two abrasive Italian stereotypes. The couple may not be particularly likeable, b,Tod... more
May 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pirates of Penzance
Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more
May 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Blues Brothers
Brocach continues its weekly movie series on its patio tonight with a comedy classic that has special significance to Milwaukee, The Blues Brothers, the 1980 musical comedy in which the outlaw blues duo of John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd attem... more
May 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Betty's Summer Vacation with Windfall Theatre
The strangest production I’ve seen all season may have been Milwaukee High School of the Arts’ production of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin Of Our Teeth back in November. There’s nothing quite like the experience of seeing a larger-than-life face of M.. more
May 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dramatic Independence
It's wonderful to see veteran theater companies weathering our current economic woes, but must ,Theater more
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
“We Rise and Fall as One Nation”
Obamasaid that he didn’t want to make a political speech at the same timeHurricane Gustav was threatening the Gulf Coast, but that he wanted tomake a point about unity on Labor Day. ,News Features more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments