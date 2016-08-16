RSS

Christopher Durang

theatrereview_mct_a_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Anton Chekhov’s spoof, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, is strong enough to overcome the script’s tedious moments. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:20 PM Theater

vanya_lg.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee theater season doesn’t have an official start. The first show of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s season might as well be the opening of a new season, though. They always have that first show in August, which gives them a really n.. more

Aug 4, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

vanya_home.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs Christopher Durang’s comedic play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Aug. 11-28, a work that won a Tony Award for Best Play three years ago. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:55 PM Theater

The Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium is as traditional a proscenium theatre as one is likely to find. Actors mill about on it as the play starts. Director Raymond Bradford renders a backstage mood onstage by way of introduction. This may be .. more

Apr 11, 2011 3:27 PM Theater

The name of playwright Christopher Durang stands out in my mind as one of the more interesting contemporary stage authors. This is kind of odd, as I can only recall actually seeing a few of his plays. And while I dont have terribly strong feeli.. more

Apr 6, 2011 1:08 PM Theater

One of the oldest theatre traditions in the state, The Bay Players continue to be active into the New Year with both an opening and auditions scheduled for January.January 14th, the Players’ production of The Butler Did It opens. The Tim Kelly w.. more

Dec 24, 2010 6:38 PM Theater

blogimage12980.jpe

Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script, more

Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6726.jpe

Still running strong after 20 years off Broadway, the hit participatory comedy Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding invites audiences to take part in the mock wedding of two abrasive Italian stereotypes. The couple may not be particularly likeable, b,Tod... more

May 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6716.jpe

Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more

May 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6654.jpe

Brocach continues its weekly movie series on its patio tonight with a comedy classic that has special significance to Milwaukee, The Blues Brothers, the 1980 musical comedy in which the outlaw blues duo of John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd attem... more

May 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The strangest production I’ve seen all season may have been Milwaukee High School of the Arts’ production of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin Of Our Teeth back in November. There’s nothing quite like the experience of seeing a larger-than-life face of M.. more

May 2, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage6198.jpe

It's wonderful to see veteran theater companies weathering our current economic woes, but must ,Theater more

Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

122040603848bdeb16dcc00.jpg.jpe

Obamasaid that he didn’t want to make a political speech at the same timeHurricane Gustav was threatening the Gulf Coast, but that he wanted tomake a point about unity on Labor Day. ,News Features more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES