RSS

Christopher Manney

Film_TBIATD_B_ByAbeVanDyke.jpg

Photo Credit: Abe Van Dyke

Milwaukee filmmaker Erik Ljung’s documentary on the Dontre Hamilton killing, The Blood Is at the Doorstep, is the centerpiece of this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:23 PM Film

news_hamitonfamily2.jpg.jpe

The family of Dontre Hamilton, who was shot 14 times by ex-MPD Officer Christopher Manney in Red Arrow Park, doesn’t accept the official version of events or Chisholm’s decision. Not only are they moving forward with legal challenge, but th... more

Dec 30, 2014 11:24 PM News Features 36 Comments

773-1fzume.aust.55.jpg.jpe

We’re disappointed but not surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge ex-Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher Manney for shooting an unarmed Dontre Hamilton an estimated 14 times in broad daylight... more

Dec 23, 2014 11:56 PM Expresso 9 Comments

_79902271_79902270.jpg.jpe

No one can be surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge a fired MPD officer Christopher Manney for shooting Dontre Hamilton, a mentally ill black man, since it’s the same decision that’s been rep... more

Dec 23, 2014 11:38 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

chisholm2.jpg.jpe

Dec 22, 2014 5:12 PM Daily Dose 51 Comments

takinglibs.jpg.jpe

It was 50 years ago now that Bob Dylan warned everybody the battle raging outside would “soon shake your windows and rattle your walls for the times they are more

Nov 4, 2014 5:57 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

redarrow.jpg.jpe

At a very frustrating meeting of last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC), the family of Dontre Hamilton named the Milwaukee Police officer who fatally shot Hamilton in Red Arrow Park in April. more

Sep 24, 2014 3:31 AM News Features 3 Comments

dontre-fpcmtg.jpg.jpe

Sep 19, 2014 2:12 PM Daily Dose

blogimage11076.jpe

The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA) and Tory Folliard Gallery host two extraordinary experiences this week. Each gallery’s exhibition promises a fresh glimpse of contemporary life.One of the most expansive collections of modern portraiture in... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage10711.jpe

Pianist Lang Lang is one of the brightest stars on the scene. His first appearance with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, nine years ago when he was a boyish 18 years old and just beginning his international career, was remarkable. Exuberant sh... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES