Christopher Manney
'The Blood Is at the Doorstep' Brings You Inside a Family Tragedy
Milwaukee filmmaker Erik Ljung’s documentary on the Dontre Hamilton killing, The Blood Is at the Doorstep, is the centerpiece of this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:23 PM Rob Hullum Film
‘We Are a Stand-up Family’
The family of Dontre Hamilton, who was shot 14 times by ex-MPD Officer Christopher Manney in Red Arrow Park, doesn’t accept the official version of events or Chisholm’s decision. Not only are they moving forward with legal challenge, but th... more
Dec 30, 2014 11:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 36 Comments
Dontre Hamilton Deserves Justice
We’re disappointed but not surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge ex-Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher Manney for shooting an unarmed Dontre Hamilton an estimated 14 times in broad daylight... more
Dec 23, 2014 11:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
The No-Surprise DA’s Decision on the Dontre Hamilton Shooting
No one can be surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge a fired MPD officer Christopher Manney for shooting Dontre Hamilton, a mentally ill black man, since it’s the same decision that’s been rep... more
Dec 23, 2014 11:38 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
DA Chisholm Won’t Charge Ex-Officer Manney for Shooting Dontre Hamilton
Dec 22, 2014 5:12 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 51 Comments
For Police, Times Finally Are A-Changin’
It was 50 years ago now that Bob Dylan warned everybody the battle raging outside would “soon shake your windows and rattle your walls for the times they are more
Nov 4, 2014 5:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
After Five Months of Silence, Dontre Hamilton’s Family Names MPD Officer in Red Arrow Park Shooting
At a very frustrating meeting of last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC), the family of Dontre Hamilton named the Milwaukee Police officer who fatally shot Hamilton in Red Arrow Park in April. more
Sep 24, 2014 3:31 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Dontre Hamilton’s Family Names Names
Sep 19, 2014 2:12 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
