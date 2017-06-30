RSS

Church

fishbone.jpg.jpe

For its Throwback Thursday promotion, Summerfest experimented with booking actual headliners before 10 p.m. more

Jun 30, 2017 9:46 AM Concert Reviews

twimtpain.jpg.jpe

Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Paul Simon and Ludacris give Summerfest attendees plenty of reason to head down to the lake. more

Jun 27, 2017 10:25 AM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic_thepukes.jpg.jpe

Summerfield United Methodist Church opened its doors to the Milwaukee surf-punk band The Pukes. more

Aug 16, 2016 1:53 PM Local Music

the church.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Nick Semrad

The cult Australian psychedelic band played their biggest hit Wednesday night, but maybe they didn't need to. more

Aug 27, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_normmacdonald.jpg.jpe

Mexican Fiesta and Lebowski Fest anchor a big weekend of Downtown events, while the Gin Blossoms play the Milwaukee County Zoo, of all places. more

Aug 18, 2015 9:56 PM This Week in Milwaukee

music.jpg.jpe

For whatever John Sieger took away spiritually growing up in the Catholic Church, he didn’t take away much musically. The Gregorian chants at his church’s Latin masses were austere and foreboding, little like more

Feb 18, 2014 8:29 PM Music Feature

blogimage6927.jpe

As a music writer without a take on Lady Gaga, I feel a bit like a sports commentator with nothing to say about the Super Bowl. But at this point Lady Gaga has become the Coca-Cola of pop music, an institution so omnipresent, and so controlled in .. more

May 24, 2011 4:15 PM On Music

blogimage3916.jpe

Jun 25, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage6927.jpe

For all the reverence it pays its elders, rock music remains a young person's genre, with Forget Yourself ,Music Feature more

Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage3636.jpe

That The Church still have great albums in them isn't a surprise; they've already proven themselves one of the few bands unblemished by age. Each year the veteran rock band gets older, grayer, farther removed from their '80s stardom and ostensibly.. more

May 12, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2709.jpe

Longtime Church singer Steve Kilbey's latest solo album is overlong, overindulgent and overreaching, and I love it for that. It's hard to fault an album so endearingly ambitious. Painkiller doesn't quite have the budget or the hipness to pull off .. more

Feb 18, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2120.jpe

Dec 9, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Braun won the NL Silver Slugger Award The award is voted on by MLB managers and coaches and is given to one player at each position in each league.Braun finished the season batting .285 with 37 home runs and 106 RBIs .Read about it here more

Nov 24, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

The Sept. 26 presidentialdebate was intended to focus on the candidates’ views on n What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,None more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage2709.jpe

Each day we have choices about how we are going to live that day. Some days the choi The possibility exists that if we have connection with the melody of life and living more ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more

Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage2120.jpe

With his longtime band The Church, Marty Willson-Piper recorded a stack of classic albums Donnie Darko ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1063.jpe

Talk about persistence. Throughout the course of their 27-year career, The Church have been kicked around, shat on and outright ignored, neglected by both the sales charts and the music press alike. Even their lone Top 40 single—“Under the Mil.. more

May 13, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2018.jpe

  MartyWillson-Piper takes a hands-on approach to his career these days. He keepswa Nightjar ,Music Feature more

May 6, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

SXSW is pretty easy when you have a media badge. By and large, you’ll be let into any show you want. But there are a few hyped shows where press credentials aren’t enough, and perhaps the most hyped of all was yesterday’s from Vampire Weekend, th.. more

Mar 14, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1063.jpe

Unlike so many other abstract hip-hop artists who create only flimsy, vaguely dreamlike s We Don’t Need To Whisper ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES