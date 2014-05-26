Ciara
Future w/ Rico Love @ The Rave
It almost didn’t matter how Future was rapping, nor what he was rapping about, at The Rave Friday. A tall, commanding presence with a shock of dyed cornrows bunched like a blonde volcano exploding,Concert Reviews more
May 26, 2014 11:06 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
New Release Wrap-Up: Michael Jackson, Ciara, R. Kelly
Michael Jackson's first posthumous album, Michael arrives to the usual skepticism that greets albums of its sort and then some. Collaborators have raised the requisite questions of whether the perfectionist Jackson would have wanted this unfinis.. more
Dec 14, 2010 5:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Psychedelic Eyes
London in the 1960s was a great place for artists, and every survivor of the decade has a The Man With Kaleidoscope Eyes: The Art of Alan Aldridge ,Books more
Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books