Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Cindy Archer’s suit alleging that DA John Chisholm and his investigators violated her rights by searching her home to seize evidence of corruption in Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office. more

Jun 7, 2016 4:10 PM News Features 3 Comments

News broke last week that Scott Walker’s former administrative director at the county, Cindy Archer, is moving up in the salary ranks at the state. Since Walker took more

Jul 10, 2014 1:16 PM Expresso 10 Comments

Well, at least one John Doe figure is no longer onthe public payroll. Brett Davis, Scott Walker’s preferred candidate forlieutenant governor, is leaving his position as the state’s Medicaid directoras of March 21 to work in the private sector.. more

Mar 12, 2014 8:24 PM Daily Dose

Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more

Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM News Features

Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more

Feb 26, 2014 2:14 AM Expresso

“Never Been Indicted!” is not a very strong campaign slogan for someone running for office. But apparently Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker thinks that should be enough more

Feb 26, 2014 2:07 AM Taking Liberties

Remember when a piece of the Milwaukee Countycourthouse fell off? Well, seems that Scott Walker’s gubernatorialcampaign wasn’t pleased with the pace of repairs. The cornice fell off on March4, 2010, and on April 1, 2010, Walker’s administrati.. more

Feb 19, 2014 9:56 PM Daily Dose

In the initial phases of the John Doe investigation, the public learned how then-Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s county aides worked on his gubernatorial campaign while working at more

Aug 14, 2013 1:10 AM Expresso

When Judge Neal Nettesheim signed an order closing the three-year John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office, he required that the secrecy order remain in place. more

Mar 13, 2013 4:56 PM News Features

If the Wisconsin recall is truly second in importance only to the presidential race, as many media outlets... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

Take a look at this email from April 2010.<br /><br />Notice anything funny about it?<br /><br />County administration chief Cindy Archer sent a draft of a county budget listening session PowerPoint to her personal account a few days before Walker.. more

Jun 1, 2012 5:19 PM Daily Dose

<p>It appears that the John Doe investigators are looking into potential shenanigans or bid rigging on contracts to house Milwaukee County workers in 2005 and 2010.<br /><br />Yesterday, I wrote about how <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"/blog-8300-let.. more

May 31, 2012 6:53 PM Daily Dose

