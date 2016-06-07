Cindy Archer
Federal Judge Tosses John Doe Warrant Complaint Case
Federal Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed Cindy Archer’s suit alleging that DA John Chisholm and his investigators violated her rights by searching her home to seize evidence of corruption in Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office. more
Jun 7, 2016 4:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker’s Pals Get Lifetime Job Security in the Public Sector
News broke last week that Scott Walker’s former administrative director at the county, Cindy Archer, is moving up in the salary ranks at the state. Since Walker took more
Jul 10, 2014 1:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Kelly Rindfleisch’s Ex-Boss, Brett Davis, Finally Leaves His Taxpayer-Funded Job
Well, at least one John Doe figure is no longer onthe public payroll. Brett Davis, Scott Walker’s preferred candidate forlieutenant governor, is leaving his position as the state’s Medicaid directoras of March 21 to work in the private sector.. more
Mar 12, 2014 8:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Walker and His Aides Shared Confidential County Business on Private Emails
Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more
Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Release Of John Doe Emails Points To Unethical And Possibly Illegal Attempts By The Walker Team To Use County Government Resources To Aid His Gubernatorial Campaign
Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more
Feb 26, 2014 2:14 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Walker’s New Campaign Slogan:
“Never Been Indicted!” is not a very strong campaign slogan for someone running for office. But apparently Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker thinks that should be enough more
Feb 26, 2014 2:07 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Walker Campaign Wanted Faster Courthouse Repairs
Remember when a piece of the Milwaukee Countycourthouse fell off? Well, seems that Scott Walker’s gubernatorialcampaign wasn’t pleased with the pace of repairs. The cornice fell off on March4, 2010, and on April 1, 2010, Walker’s administrati.. more
Feb 19, 2014 9:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Walker Was Part of the O’Donnell Park Coverup
In the initial phases of the John Doe investigation, the public learned how then-Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s county aides worked on his gubernatorial campaign while working at more
Aug 14, 2013 1:10 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Must John Doe Evidence Remain Secret?
When Judge Neal Nettesheim signed an order closing the three-year John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office, he required that the secrecy order remain in place. more
Mar 13, 2013 4:56 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Silent Running
If the Wisconsin recall is truly second in importance only to the presidential race, as many media outlets... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
EXCLUSIVE: Walker and Campaign Aides Copied on County Budget Listening Session Draft
Take a look at this email from April 2010.<br /><br />Notice anything funny about it?<br /><br />County administration chief Cindy Archer sent a draft of a county budget listening session PowerPoint to her personal account a few days before Walker.. more
Jun 1, 2012 5:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
About the Walker-Hiller 2010 Emails—And More
<p>It appears that the John Doe investigators are looking into potential shenanigans or bid rigging on contracts to house Milwaukee County workers in 2005 and 2010.<br /><br />Yesterday, I wrote about how <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"/blog-8300-let.. more
May 31, 2012 6:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
