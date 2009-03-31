Circus Side Show Burlesque Fire
Great Lake Swimmers Channel R.E.M. on "Lost Channels"
There's something disingenuous about the modern indie-folk scene, a movement dominated primarily by young city dwellers who grow (fashionable) beards, don (stylishly trim) flannel and hang out in the woods on the weekends (between touring cities)... more
Mar 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bay View Bash
While staying true to its roots as a modest residential neighborhood, Bay View has over the last decade emerged as one of the Milwaukee’s most fashionable districts, as scores of young Milwaukeeans at,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Is It Open Season on the 401(k)?
“Thepoint is that 401(k) and similar contribution plans were created toensure that Cool Hand Luke, ,The New Economy more
Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE 2 Comments