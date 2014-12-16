RSS

Cirque Du Soleil

Photo Credit: Rick Diamond

This Week in Milwaukee features events including Cirque Du Soleil’s Varekai at the Bradley Center, Bye Bye Liver’s Alcoholiday Drinktacular 2014 at BBC, Mad Planet’s Ugly Holiday Sweater Party with Fresh Cut Collective, and The Sleighriders... more

Dec 16, 2014 9:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

cirquedusoleil_varekai.jpg.jpe

Credit : Tomas Muscionico

Cirque du Soleil originally staged Varekai a dozen years ago in Montréal. The show has had a really exhaustive touring schedule. The original North American Tour lasted for four years. Its latest North American Tour started just last year. The tou.. more

Nov 4, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

blogimage10872.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series tonight against the Atlanta Braves with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Just as Milwaukee prepares for a week of no less than five shows opening in as many days, the Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson opens a brand new musical. The Witnesses is the second part of a three part Christian musical trilogy. It doubtlessly .. more

Jul 5, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3947.jpe

For many Americans, the Fourth of July is all about getting outdoors with friends and family, slapping on some sunscreen, firing up the grill, consuming large amounts of chips and burgers and beer, and then loading on the bug spray in preparation .. more

Jul 2, 2009 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

From the outside it doesn’t look like much. Number 10 Downing Street isn’t Buckingham Palace, or the Winter Palace, or the White House, but a modest-looking townhouse on a street of townhouses. But this relatively anonymous dwelling has been the .. more

Jun 27, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3894.jpe

Ridiculously prolific sometimes Pixies frontman Frank Black, still touring under his Pixies-era nom de plume Black Francis, will return to Shank Hall next month for a $20, 8 p.m. show on July 12. The show promises to be a break from his recent per.. more

Jun 19, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Escapism has seldom looked prettier, or been funnier, than in Enchanted April, the Oscar-nominated 1992 film out now on DVD. At least, escape is the plot device sprung by two unhappy Englishwomen in 1920s London, hoping for respite from the rain .. more

May 27, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3953.jpe

Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oct 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

   A series of fast-paced, kaleidoscopic images that blend light, motion, color Saltimbanco ,Classical Music/Dance more

Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

