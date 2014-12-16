Cirque Du Soleil
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 18-25
This Week in Milwaukee features events including Cirque Du Soleil’s Varekai at the Bradley Center, Bye Bye Liver’s Alcoholiday Drinktacular 2014 at BBC, Mad Planet’s Ugly Holiday Sweater Party with Fresh Cut Collective, and The Sleighriders... more
Dec 16, 2014 9:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Varekai with Cirque du Soleil comes to the BMO Harris Bradley Center
Cirque du Soleil originally staged Varekai a dozen years ago in Montréal. The show has had a really exhaustive touring schedule. The original North American Tour lasted for four years. Its latest North American Tour started just last year. The tou.. more
Nov 4, 2014 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers vs. Braves
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series tonight against the Atlanta Braves with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
New Musical in Fort Atkinson This Week
Just as Milwaukee prepares for a week of no less than five shows opening in as many days, the Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson opens a brand new musical. The Witnesses is the second part of a three part Christian musical trilogy. It doubtlessly .. more
Jul 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Add Some Green to Your Red, White and Blue
For many Americans, the Fourth of July is all about getting outdoors with friends and family, slapping on some sunscreen, firing up the grill, consuming large amounts of chips and burgers and beer, and then loading on the bug spray in preparation .. more
Jul 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Britain's House of Power
From the outside it doesn’t look like much. Number 10 Downing Street isn’t Buckingham Palace, or the Winter Palace, or the White House, but a modest-looking townhouse on a street of townhouses. But this relatively anonymous dwelling has been the .. more
Jun 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Black Francis @ Shank Hall, July 12
Ridiculously prolific sometimes Pixies frontman Frank Black, still touring under his Pixies-era nom de plume Black Francis, will return to Shank Hall next month for a $20, 8 p.m. show on July 12. The show promises to be a break from his recent per.. more
Jun 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Enchanted April
Escapism has seldom looked prettier, or been funnier, than in Enchanted April, the Oscar-nominated 1992 film out now on DVD. At least, escape is the plot device sprung by two unhappy Englishwomen in 1920s London, hoping for respite from the rain .. more
May 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Saltimbanco
Keeping with Cirque du Soleil’s vision of cramming as many amazing acts of human agi Saltimbanco ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cirque du Soleil’s Arena Show
A series of fast-paced, kaleidoscopic images that blend light, motion, color Saltimbanco ,Classical Music/Dance more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Classical Music 1 Comments