Civilian
Wye Oak @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Every album has a narrative, and the one for Wye Oak’s Shriek was set before critics even heard so much as a note of it. In the run up to the record, singer Jenn Wasner revealed she’d recorded,Concert Reviews more
May 15, 2014 11:29 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
New Release Wrap-Up: Wye Oak, R.E.M., Kurt Vile
Sounding more than ever like the tougher, world-hardened shadow of that other Baltimore girl-guy duo with a knack for the gorgeous, Beach House, Wye Oak follow their 2009 study of relationship disquietude, The Knot, with Civilian, an album even m.. more
Mar 9, 2011 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Keyshia Cole w/ The-Dream, Keri Hilson and Bobby Valentino @ The Milwaukee Theatre
As a proud graduate of the Mary J. Blige School of Empowerment and Resiliency, the last th Love vs. Money ,Concert Reviews more
May 19, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews