Clarence
Clarence: An Inspiring Life
Sep 14, 2015 1:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Clarence Garrett Story
ClarenceGarrett has been an inspiration for his family, friends and community. TheMilwaukee resident is an African American who began his military service duringWorld War II in the segregated army, became a warrant officer and worked incivilia.. more
Apr 6, 2015 3:35 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Boulevard's 'Cowboy' Rounds Up Fun Romance
Love is weird. When it's strong enough, the emotion of love outweighs any sense of logic. Michael Golamco's Cowboy Versus Samurai explores this notion in its best moments, which are brought to the stage in a local premiere by the Boulevard ... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Takers
From The Asphalt Jungle through The Italian Job, the heist movie has a long, honorable history. Putting criminals to work in devilishly complicated schemes to burrow into bank vaults, pierce the perimeters of impenetrable museums and make o... more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Brewers vs. Giants
The Milwaukee Brewers return home from their series in St. Louis this afternoon to begin a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. more
Jul 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee