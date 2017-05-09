RSS

The Clash

straighttohell.jpg.jpe

You might ask: How does a Milwaukee musician resurrect an iconic Clash song by recruiting a reggae titan to sing vocals? He simply does it. Eric Blowtorch longtime ringleader, troublemaker and activist has assembled a four song collection t... more

May 9, 2017 1:40 PM Album Reviews

homemovies.jpg.jpe

London Town follows 15-year-old Shay (Daniel Huttlestone) from a dead end U.K. city as he discovers The Clash (and enjoys his first kiss) in London during the feverish summer of ’78.Alto saxophonist Frank Morgan was one of the most respecte... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:42 PM Home Movies

built to spill turner hall ballroom live milwaukee 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Whereas many of Built to Spill's slacker-rock contemporaries broke up nearly a generation ago, frontman Doug Martsch and company have soldiered on heartily for more than two decades, putting out s,Concert Reviews more

Nov 18, 2013 10:06 AM Concert Reviews

With the advent of the mix tape, everyone became her own music programmer, and yet there can still be something insightful in enjoying someone else’s selection. Hits Back boasts an advantage over most other best-of collections: Its running ... more

Sep 23, 2013 5:31 PM Album Reviews

blogimage18476.jpe

Few bands claiming the Americana label are as alive in the present as well as the past as The Habit. Lincoln Has Won opens with the rousing “War Is Done,” which reverberates with Dylan's... more

Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Joe Strummer thought he could change the world through his songs. He was half right. His songs changed many people living on Earth even if the world continued on its fearful trajectory. Strummer’s sneering voice was the sharp edge of the mos.. more

Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1315.jpe

Ever wonder what Gilbert Brown, Packer fan favorite (and spokesman for Burger King’ The Shape of Things To Come ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES