The Clash
Horace Andy Backed by Welders: Straight to Hell (Fe True Records)
You might ask: How does a Milwaukee musician resurrect an iconic Clash song by recruiting a reggae titan to sing vocals? He simply does it. Eric Blowtorch longtime ringleader, troublemaker and activist has assembled a four song collection t... more
May 9, 2017 1:40 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out in Digital: March 2, 2017
London Town follows 15-year-old Shay (Daniel Huttlestone) from a dead end U.K. city as he discovers The Clash (and enjoys his first kiss) in London during the feverish summer of ’78.Alto saxophonist Frank Morgan was one of the most respecte... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:42 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Built to Spill @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Whereas many of Built to Spill's slacker-rock contemporaries broke up nearly a generation ago, frontman Doug Martsch and company have soldiered on heartily for more than two decades, putting out s,Concert Reviews more
Nov 18, 2013 10:06 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
The Clash | The Clash—Hits Back (Legacy)
With the advent of the mix tape, everyone became her own music programmer, and yet there can still be something insightful in enjoying someone else’s selection. Hits Back boasts an advantage over most other best-of collections: Its running ... more
Sep 23, 2013 5:31 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Habit
Few bands claiming the Americana label are as alive in the present as well as the past as The Habit. Lincoln Has Won opens with the rousing “War Is Done,” which reverberates with Dylan's... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Future According to Joe Strummer
Joe Strummer thought he could change the world through his songs. He was half right. His songs changed many people living on Earth even if the world continued on its fearful trajectory. Strummer’s sneering voice was the sharp edge of the mos.. more
Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Bonecrushers vs. Chicago Slaughter
Mar 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee