Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 14, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening mid-September, including the Milwaukee Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Racine Theatre Guild’s Boeing Boeing and a chamber concert by the Prometheus Trio at the Conservatory of Music. more
Sep 12, 2017 1:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals Headline Rock the Green
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more
Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Around MKE
Next Act Broadcasts ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
Philip Van Doren Stern was a 20th-century historian and editor who compiled short story collections and worked with the letters of such giants as Lincoln, Poe and Thoreau. He also wrote a 4,000-word short story called more
Nov 8, 2012 3:33 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dale Kuntz, Milwaukee's Mr. Movies
Dale Kuntz has long been Milwaukee's genial advocate of classic Hollywood. If Ted Turner had gotten wind of him, this charmingly garrulous gentleman might have been auditioned as a host on TCM, but instead he has remained a local... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Tom Uttech Returns to Folliard Gallery
On Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Tom Uttech arrives at Tory Folliard Gallery to kick off his eighth solo exhibition there, “Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations.” The exhibit features the artist’s signature oil and linen canvases. Uttech’s solitar more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Still Waters at the Stackner
The classic poetry/spoken word open mic program is one of the more dynamic ways for performance to interface with the raw substance of language. People perform pieces they’ve written—sometimes modifying them there onstage while they’re performin.. more
Nov 11, 2010 12:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lady Windermere's Musicals
Oscar Wilde’s comedy Lady Windermere’s Fan debuted in 1892. At that time, the American musical was still in its infancy. It’s probably safe to say that Wilde never though of the four-act comedy as a musical. That didn’t stop Noel Coward from adapt.. more
Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mexican Greens
Chipotle Mexican Grill 600E. Ogden Ave., 223-4710 3232 S. 27th St., 389-1380 2717 N. MayfairRoad, 258-6649 $ CC: VS, MC, AmE,Dining Out more
Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 2 Comments
Milwaukee Bands Playing SXSW
Here's the list of Milwaukee-area bands playing Austin's South by Southwest music conference later this month. No doubt the list will expand in coming weeks as acts add more gigs and day parties to their schedules—all the Milwaukee artists playing.. more
Mar 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Revisiting Brideshead
Evelyn Waugh’s meditation on faith and its absence, and the varieties of love and desire, found a new audience in the 1980s through a British television production of Brideshead Revisited. Readers of Waugh’s novel and fans of the lengthy miniseri.. more
Jan 18, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Eagles
Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski might not have had much patience for them, but tha Long Road Out of Eden ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blood, Sweat and Tears
Although their horn-laden brand of jazz-rock was pretty easy going, Blood, Sweat and Tears christened themselves with one of the most deceptively intense band names in rock ’n’ roll. Now in its ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Little Feat
Produced by Jimmy Buffett, the 14-track CD featured Buffett on several cuts, includ Join the Band ,CD Reviews more
Aug 24, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews 1 Comments
Fern Knight
Theymay come from present-day Philadelphia,but you,CD Reviews more
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Photos: The Zombies
,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews
Frank Sinatra
Howmany more greatest-hits packages can be culled from Frank Sinatra’s catalog?The latest features crisp mas,CD Reviews more
Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Johnny Mathis
Johnny Mathis has sold over 350 million records and released over 70 charting albums. Of Isn’t It Romantic ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee