Claude Rains
The Enigma of Alfred Hitchcock
By what mercurial process did Alfred Hitchcock, the acknowledged master of suspense, gradually morph into one of the most-revered cinematic auteurs, beloved of critics and moviegoers alike and offering a constant source of inspiration as we... more
Dec 27, 2016 1:03 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Three From Hitchcock
<p> No filmmaker was more skilled at turning anxiety into entertainment than Alfred Hitchcock. The master of suspense kept audiences on edge, not with cheap surprises but by showing danger as it approached. Anticipation is almost always better th.. more
Feb 15, 2012 3:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Caddyshack
Given their respective reputations for being difficult, it’s not too surprising that Chevy Chase and Bill Murray don’t much care for each other. The two legendary comedians have only appeared in one movie together, sharing only one scene, b... more
Sep 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee