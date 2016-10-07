RSS
Clear
Xposed 4Heads Join the Wolfman in Their "Save All Monsters" Video
Fresh from their performance at Cleveland's DEVOtional DEVO fan festival, Milwaukee New Wave survivors Xposed 4Heads are back with a new Halloween song. Inspired by a story singer Mark G.E.'s son wrote, "Save All Monsters" finds a team of ghouls c.. more
Oct 7, 2016 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
'12 Drinks of Christmas' Benefits Hunger Task Force
As part of the “12 Drinks of Christmas” promotion to raise money for the Hunger Task Force, a dozen Milwaukee bars and cocktail lounges are featuring special menus of holiday cocktails through the end of the year. Participating bars include... more
Dec 15, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
New Year's Eve Overnight Package
,New Year's Guide more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!