RSS

Cleopatra'S Universe

blogimage18456.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exh more

Apr 23, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18383.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exh more

Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18334.jpe

Through February, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exhibit, “ more

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18319.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exh more

Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17926.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious... more

Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17830.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exh more

Feb 28, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17825.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exh more

Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17422.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exh more

Jan 22, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17364.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exh more

Jan 16, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17299.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exh more

Jan 9, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17296.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exh more

Jan 8, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17281.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exh more

Jan 5, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17269.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exh more

Jan 4, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17252.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exh more

Jan 3, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17248.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exh more

Jan 2, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage16770.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exhibit... more

Nov 14, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage16658.jpe

Through February of next year, the Public Museum's Planetarium will be showing “Cleopatra's Universe,” a film depicting Egypt during the rule of the notorious queen. The documentary complementing the museum's current special exhibit... more

Nov 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES