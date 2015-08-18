Clothing
Here’s Your Chance to Meet Hip-Hop Legend “DMC
DMC of the classic hip-hop group Run DMC will be at Clickssneaker store at 1916 E Capitol Dr., on Saturday, Aug, 22 from 1:30 to 3:30p.m.DMC, or Darryl McDaniels, co-owns the shop with Milwaukeenative Eric “Shake” James. The shop sells lim.. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
NEWD Clothing is Having a Huge Spring Sale
Local clothing store NEWD (Nothing Else Will Do) is now featuring a pretty insane sale.The store, located on 5425 W. Vliet St. in Wauwatosa, is offering huge savings on a ton of their inventory. Graphic tees are selling for as low as $2.50 and d.. more
May 5, 2015 8:46 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Domo Arigato, Vato
Rachel ButhRachel: If you could describe your style in 3 words, what would they be?Vato: Defiant, Intricate, Cultured.Rachel ButhRachel ButhRachel ButhR: What do you do for a day job, and how does that effect your style conduct?V: Curr.. more
May 4, 2015 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 2 Comments
HOLY SHESHAT!
Do you have a "style philosophy" and how does that inform your wardrobe choices?My style philosophy is simple: be the most accurate representation of yourself you can be. I dress in the moment. I dress for the day, and I don't plan ahead. Sometim.. more
Feb 6, 2015 6:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Wisconsin Historical Society’s Old World Christmas
Ever wondered what it would be like to celebrate Christmasin the 19th century? Even if you haven’t, Wisconsin Historical Society’s “An Old World Christmas,” now in its final weekend at OldWorld Wisconsin (W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle), is definit.. more
Dec 12, 2014 8:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Milwaukee’s Fashion Scene
Milwaukee has a vibrant and dynamic fashion scene. This may come as a surprise to those who view the East and West Coasts as the be-all-and-end-all of United States couture. more
Nov 18, 2014 8:52 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature 2 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Why Bands Cancel Shows and Why MSO Loses Money
On this week's Disclaimer grab bag, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I tackle a quartet of unrelated topics. In the wake of a number of high-profile show cancellations, we open the show by responding to an infuriati.. more
Oct 10, 2013 7:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Unique Gifts for the Holidays
E-retailers and big box stores are loaded for the holidays. Most of us will fight through crowds at the mall or click our way through practical, but impersonal, online sellers. The personal touch seems to diminish as credit card stress rise... more
Dec 5, 2012 12:34 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Around MKE
Kasten Brings Mobocracy to Port Washington
In December 2011 Craig Kasten opened Mobocracy, a vintage clothing and organic products store. The store's name, Mobocracy, means “ruled by the people.” “It's like democracy, but with more anarchy,” Kasten jokes. The stor more
Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Off the Cuff
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin After the Recall
The Shepherd Express goes to press before the polls close on Election Day, so at this moment we don't know whether Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican senators will survive their recall elections, or whether... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Oka! The Music from the Movie
The rainforest sometimes provides a living backdrop to the field recordings for the film <em>Oka! </em>A documentary on ethnomusicologist Louis Sarno, the music for the soundtrack CD was recorded where the movie was filmed, among the Bayaka (Pygmi.. more
Dec 22, 2011 1:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Badger Hockey Twitter
Chuck Schwartz over at Bucky's 5th Quarter has compiled an amazing list of current, former and future Badgers and their twitter handles. Its the most complete list I've ever seen.Go here to check it out and follow away. more
Nov 9, 2011 1:34 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Kiss of Death
Kiss of Death is a classic film noir from 1947 in which Richard Widmark plays a psychopathic killer who laughs maniacally as he pushes an elderly woman in a wheelchair down a flight of stairs.During these mean-spirited political times, Repu... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Liars w/ Fol Chen
Liars emerged at the start of the decade as one of the top draws of New York’s burgeoning dance-punk scene, before reinventing themselves as one of the most unpredictable art-rock bands of their time. Each album since 2004’s haunting more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Locust Street Festival
From its modest beginnings as a neighborhood festival with an understated bohemian streak, the annual Locust Street Festival, now in its 34th year, has blossomed into one of the city’s most crowded outdoor gatherings, without losing more
Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s Outdoor Outfitters
Now that camping season has arrived, many of us will be tempted to buy our outdoor gear and supplies online or from national retailers rather than shop locally. In making that choice, though, customers miss an opportunity to keep a long-sta... more
May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Threyda: T-Shirts as Art
Whystart a T-shirt company? I worked as a graphic designerbut wanted to start somet Whystart a T-shirt company? ,Off the Cuff more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff 2 Comments
Fashion’s Night Out Hot on the Milwaukee Scene
Fashion and Beauty participants included: • Bayview: Chartruese • Brady Stre Heidi Calawayis owner and head stylist for Boutique Vieux et Nouveau.www.boutiquem ,Style by Heidi more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Calaway Around MKE
Adding Accessories Adds a Little Funk
%uFFFDDo you see a lot of clothing in your wardrobe that are solids or separates but don't know least ,Style by Heidi more
Aug 21, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Calaway Around MKE
Putting on the Glitz
Glitz today means kind of an '80s flashback but with a much less tacky look. Glitz can con Heidi Calaway is owner and head stylist for Boutique Vieux et Nouveau. www.boutiquemilwauk ,Style by Heidi more
Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Calaway Around MKE 1 Comments