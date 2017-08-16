RSS

Clyde Stubblefield

19stubblefield-obit-master768.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Franzen

Aug 16, 2017 2:42 PM On Music

  As much respect as I have for First Stage Children's Theatre, I gained even a little bit more when I found out that they were going to be staging shorts programs featuring the work of Tom Stoppard and David Ives. Both playwrights are unflinchin.. more

May 8, 2011 1:21 PM Theater

blogimage6855.jpe

Fat Maw Rooney w/ Euforquestra @ The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. Thoughthe re-emergenc The Renaissance ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage3824.jpe

The longstanding knock against Milwaukee’s popular Jazz in the Park concert series is that it rarely books any “real jazz,” which is code for the kind of classic-era Blue Note, hard-bop and cool jazz that the biggest genre enthusiasts love most. M.. more

Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3824.jpe

Break out your earplugs, because you’re going to need them: Tonight is the beginning of the three-day Milwaukee Noise Fest at the Borg Ward. Included on tonight’s bill, which starts at 7 p.m., a,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES