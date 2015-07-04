Coa Goldin Center
Next Act’s Next Actors This Month
Next Act Theatre’s summer program Next Actors have been back in session these past few weeks. The program has teens working with local theatre professionals to write and produce an original theater piece. The group has been working with pr.. more
Jul 4, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Children’s Outing Association
The Children’s Outing Association’s Executive Director Tom Schneider sat down with the Shepherd Express to talk about his role in helping transform one of Milwaukee’s most distressed communities, known as the Amani neighborhood. Gang violen... more
Oct 7, 2014 10:35 PM Ben Lockwood Off the Cuff
Into the Woods
Off The Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman isn’t shy about his love for playwright Stephen Sondheim, and typically produces at least one Sondheim production a year. This year the honors go to Into the Woods , Sondheim’s more
Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee