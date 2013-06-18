RSS

No one was more surprised than Violent Femmes’ drummer Victor DeLorenzo when the play button was pressed and the band’s six-year pause ended. “Gordon [Gano] called me last October, on John Lennon’s birthday more

Jun 18, 2013 10:25 PM Music Feature

The result is an album that plays like an especially participatory concert, though King is quick to note that it’s not actually a substitute for the band’s performances. He more

May 21, 2013 8:42 PM Music Feature

The online response to today's Lollapalooza line-up announcement was almost universally unenthusiastic, and while it doesn't take too much to make the Internet grumble, the line-up really does lack the wow factor expected from a summer music festi.. more

Apr 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

   When he lived in Milwaukee, guitarist Jason Seed was often thought of as a ja 3 ,Local Music more

Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

If Prince's last-minute addition to the Coachella line-up was a desperate attempt by the event organizers to lend buzz to their festival's fairly indistinguishable line-up, they succeeded. The music blogosphere quickly lit up with accounts of how.. more

Apr 28, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

It is hard to believe that the godfathers of electronic music have been creating their si The Romanov Bride ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The UW-Milwaukee Panthers face off against the Valparaiso Crusaders tonight at an 8 p.m. Oscar Nominated Short Films ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

