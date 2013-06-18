Coachella
The Return of The Violent Femmes
No one was more surprised than Violent Femmes’ drummer Victor DeLorenzo when the play button was pressed and the band’s six-year pause ended. “Gordon [Gano] called me last October, on John Lennon’s birthday more
Jun 18, 2013 10:25 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Japandroids: Bottling the Enthusiasm
The result is an album that plays like an especially participatory concert, though King is quick to note that it’s not actually a substitute for the band’s performances. He more
May 21, 2013 8:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Lollapalooza Line-Up Lacks Wow Factor
The online response to today's Lollapalooza line-up announcement was almost universally unenthusiastic, and while it doesn't take too much to make the Internet grumble, the line-up really does lack the wow factor expected from a summer music festi.. more
Apr 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jason Seed’s Symphonic Elixir
When he lived in Milwaukee, guitarist Jason Seed was often thought of as a ja 3 ,Local Music more
Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Prince Makes Me Wish I'd Gone to Coachella
If Prince's last-minute addition to the Coachella line-up was a desperate attempt by the event organizers to lend buzz to their festival's fairly indistinguishable line-up, they succeeded. The music blogosphere quickly lit up with accounts of how.. more
Apr 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kraftwerk
It is hard to believe that the godfathers of electronic music have been creating their si
Apr 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Panthers vs. Crusaders
The UW-Milwaukee Panthers face off against the Valparaiso Crusaders tonight at an 8 p.m.
Feb 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments