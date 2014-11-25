RSS

Photo by Rachel Buth

For more than a decade rapper Kid Millions has served as Milwaukee’s one-man answer to the Beastie Boys, filtering the spirit of classic hip-hop through the personalized lens of his own eclectic record collection and turning out some serio... more

Nov 25, 2014 10:38 PM Local Music

Since their 2003 debut, Codebreaker has juggled the conventions of both live and electronic music, playing four-on-the-floor electro-funk at rock shows and dance clubs alike. Released last week, the Milwaukee duo’s latest album, The Space C... more

Feb 23, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

Wow. For an allegedly self-made multimillionaire plastics manufacturer who worships the free market, Ron Johnson really knows how to use government programs to his advantage. There’s a long list of government programs that have helped J.. more

Oct 19, 2010 7:45 PM Daily Dose

Albert Barnes was a working class kid from Philadelphia who worked his way through medical school by boxing. After making millions of dollars in pharmaceuticals, he began collecting modern European paintings when many American critics still conde.. more

Jul 30, 2010 1:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

The story behind David De Silva and Alan Parker’s 1980 film Fame, about high school kids hoping for a big break on stage, proved so popular that it’s been adapted into a long-running TV series, then a stage musical, then a flash-in-the-,Tod... more

Jul 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Although attendance was up at this year's South by Southwest music conference, ticket sale City Pages ,Cover Story more

Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 20 Comments

The worst thing about South By Southwest is seeing so many bands get eaten alive on stage. For every sleeper group that plays to a huge, adoring crowd, there’s two playing to mostly empty rooms. It’s a common trap, but one that Milwaukee’s Codebre.. more

Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Since re-launching as RadioMilwaukee two years ago, WYMS 88.9 has made a concerted effort to advance Milwaukee music—not by opening its doors to all local artists, but by showcasing the work of a chosen few, granting them the constant expos... more

Feb 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

