The Coffee House
The Coffee House Celebrates 50 Years of Milwaukee Folk
Over the last half century, the Milwaukee music venue, The Coffee House, has hosted acoustic musicians from all over the country. more
May 16, 2017 3:37 PM Evan Thomas Casey Music Feature 2 Comments
The Music of Tom Waits @ The Coffee House
An eclectic trio of Milwaukee folk acts paid tribute to Tom Waits at a spirited fundraiser at The Coffee House. more
May 9, 2016 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Brewing Camaraderie Since 1967
Off the Cuff with Brett Kemnitz of The Coffee House, an organization that, since 1967, has been a nucleus of social activism and a performance space for acoustic musicians and poets. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:45 PM Sheila Julson Off the Cuff
The Coffee House Sticks with its Mission
Now in its 48th season, The Coffee House remains an unusual haven for Milwaukee’s folk scene. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:50 PM Jamie Lee Rake Music Feature
The Plainsmen
If The Plainsmen have the kind of name you'd expect to hear announced on “Simply Folk,” it's not the only place the Milwaukee septet ought to have a presence. Theirs is the kind of acoustic/electric Americana rock amalgam that more
Jan 18, 2013 3:10 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Coffee War
On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Milwaukee Magazine editor Cristina Daglas to discuss her magazine'.. more
Sep 13, 2012 8:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Issue of the Week: Will Chris Abele Fire Patrick Farley?
We are all paying a price as Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele attempts to learn to be both an elected official in a democracy and an executive capable of making measured... more
Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
UWM Chancellor Santiago Faces Questions at Tonight’s Forum
Good for the UWM Education Rights Campaign. Tonight, because of their sustained protest, UWM Chancellor Carlos Santiago will participate in a forum to answer questions about the March 4 protest and arrests, the Master Plan and other hot t.. more
Apr 29, 2010 7:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Broken Lizard
The sketch comedy group behind the cult films Super Troopers, Club Dread and Beerfest (as well as, strangely, The Dukes of Hazzard big-screen adaptation), Broken Lizard has been writing and performing together for over 13 years. Compr,Today... more
Nov 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Music Over Coffee
Milwaukee-areanative Joe Holland is one busy in,Off the Cuff more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Bret Ratner Off the Cuff