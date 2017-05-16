RSS

The Coffee House

Over the last half century, the Milwaukee music venue, The Coffee House, has hosted acoustic musicians from all over the country. more

May 16, 2017 3:37 PM Music Feature 2 Comments

An eclectic trio of Milwaukee folk acts paid tribute to Tom Waits at a spirited fundraiser at The Coffee House. more

May 9, 2016 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Off the Cuff with Brett Kemnitz of The Coffee House, an organization that, since 1967, has been a nucleus of social activism and a performance space for acoustic musicians and poets. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:45 PM Off the Cuff

Now in its 48th season, The Coffee House remains an unusual haven for Milwaukee’s folk scene. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:50 PM Music Feature

If The Plainsmen have the kind of name you'd expect to hear announced on “Simply Folk,” it's not the only place the Milwaukee septet ought to have a presence. Theirs is the kind of acoustic/electric Americana rock amalgam that more

Jan 18, 2013 3:10 PM Album Reviews

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Milwaukee Magazine editor Cristina Daglas to discuss her magazine'.. more

Sep 13, 2012 8:45 PM On Music

