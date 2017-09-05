RSS

Cold War

alegacyofspies.jpg.jpe

In A Legacy of Spies, espionage-fiction novelist John le Carré revisits the past, bringing back the mysterious spymaster George Smiley and, as reluctant protagonist, one of Smiley’s protégés more

Sep 5, 2017 2:29 PM Books

ourkindoftraitor.jpg.jpe

Although the film adaptation of spy-novelist John Le Carré’s Our Kind of Traitor has weak plot links, British director Susanna White wraps the plot in visual intrigue, enclosing the characters in a claustrophobic underworld where daylight s... more

Jul 5, 2016 3:26 PM Film Reviews

takemetotheriver.jpg.jpe

In I Believe in Unicorns Davina (Natalia Dyer) is a young teen with a vivid interior life. She slips into a bittersweet journey of emotional and sexual discovery with a dangerously attractive older boy in the latest film by director Leah Me... more

Feb 9, 2016 2:51 PM Home Movies

film_themanfromuncle_a.jpg.jpe

Despite some glaring weaknesses, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. provides color, character, action and an opportunity to escape into a place and time that—despite the looming threat of the Cold War—seems more fun than now. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:31 PM Film Reviews 2 Comments

In 1952, an American soldier swam across the Danube River and defected to the Soviets, stating fear of prosecution by U.S. authorities for his left-leaning activities and politics. This young soldier, who was only 24 years old at the time, ... more

Jun 9, 2014 10:07 PM Books

Buried Glory is focused on physicists of the Soviet era, most of them involved (if briefly) in the nuclear arms program. The most prominent, Andrei Sakharov, is better remembered for his brave position on human rights than his work on the H... more

Jan 8, 2014 12:13 AM Books

Many historians refer to the 1944 revolt against the Nazis by the Jews of the Warsaw Ghetto as the first battle of the Cold War. Realizing that the Nazi regime was coming to defeat, SS chief Heinrich Himmler plotted a post-Hitler Germany in... more

Dec 23, 2013 3:07 AM Books 1 Comments

During the height of the Cold War in the 1950s came what Rhodri Jeffreys-Jones describes as “the defining moment and acme of the ‘special intelligence relationship’” between the United States and the United Kingdom. Never before (or sinc... more

Dec 15, 2013 7:50 PM Books

toby barlow.jpg.jpe

In Russian folklore, Baba Yaga is a fearsome or deformed supernatural being. Author Toby Barlow has capitalized on Russian mythology to create a dark, spellbinding new novel, Babayaga, in which the magical comes to life alongside 1950s Cold... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:23 AM Books

In 1953, enrollment at the University of Wisconsin hit its lowest ebb since the Second World War at just over 13,000. In 1960, with American fear of Soviet expansion past the point of panic, the university received more than a million more

Jul 31, 2013 12:00 AM Books

american-flag-hd-wallaper-background.jpg.jpe

Like many men who volunteered for the U.S. Army in World War II, my late father never boasted about his years in uniform. A patriot to his core, he nevertheless more

Jul 7, 2013 5:39 PM News Features

hi-margaret-thatcher-852-8col.jpg.jpe

Amid all the suffocating claptrap celebrating Margaret Thatcher in the media, only the British themselves seem able to provide a refreshing hit of brisk reality. Over here, she is the paragon of principle known as the "Iron more

Apr 11, 2013 12:44 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES