Cold War
A Legacy of Spies (Viking), by John le Carré
In A Legacy of Spies, espionage-fiction novelist John le Carré revisits the past, bringing back the mysterious spymaster George Smiley and, as reluctant protagonist, one of Smiley’s protégés more
Sep 5, 2017 2:29 PM David Luhrssen Books
A Highly Placed ‘Traitor’
Although the film adaptation of spy-novelist John Le Carré’s Our Kind of Traitor has weak plot links, British director Susanna White wraps the plot in visual intrigue, enclosing the characters in a claustrophobic underworld where daylight s... more
Jul 5, 2016 3:26 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Take Me to the River, The Fourth War and More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
In I Believe in Unicorns Davina (Natalia Dyer) is a young teen with a vivid interior life. She slips into a bittersweet journey of emotional and sexual discovery with a dangerously attractive older boy in the latest film by director Leah Me... more
Feb 9, 2016 2:51 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Despite some glaring weaknesses, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. provides color, character, action and an opportunity to escape into a place and time that—despite the looming threat of the Cold War—seems more fun than now. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:31 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 2 Comments
A Life on the Left
In 1952, an American soldier swam across the Danube River and defected to the Soviets, stating fear of prosecution by U.S. authorities for his left-leaning activities and politics. This young soldier, who was only 24 years old at the time, ... more
Jun 9, 2014 10:07 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Buried Glory: Portraits of Soviet Scientists (Oxford University Press), by Istvan Hargittai
Buried Glory is focused on physicists of the Soviet era, most of them involved (if briefly) in the nuclear arms program. The most prominent, Andrei Sakharov, is better remembered for his brave position on human rights than his work on the H... more
Jan 8, 2014 12:13 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Destruction of the Warsaw Ghetto
Many historians refer to the 1944 revolt against the Nazis by the Jews of the Warsaw Ghetto as the first battle of the Cold War. Realizing that the Nazi regime was coming to defeat, SS chief Heinrich Himmler plotted a post-Hitler Germany in... more
Dec 23, 2013 3:07 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books 1 Comments
In Spies We Trust: The Story of Western Intelligence (Oxford University Press), by Rhodri Jeffreys-Jones
During the height of the Cold War in the 1950s came what Rhodri Jeffreys-Jones describes as “the defining moment and acme of the ‘special intelligence relationship’” between the United States and the United Kingdom. Never before (or sinc... more
Cold War Magic
In Russian folklore, Baba Yaga is a fearsome or deformed supernatural being. Author Toby Barlow has capitalized on Russian mythology to create a dark, spellbinding new novel, Babayaga, in which the magical comes to life alongside 1950s Cold... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:23 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Cold War University: Madison and the New Left in the Sixties (University of Wisconsin Press), by Matthew Levin
In 1953, enrollment at the University of Wisconsin hit its lowest ebb since the Second World War at just over 13,000. In 1960, with American fear of Soviet expansion past the point of panic, the university received more than a million more
Jul 31, 2013 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books
For July 4th: Remembering Why the Right Doesn’t Own the Stars and Stripes
Like many men who volunteered for the U.S. Army in World War II, my late father never boasted about his years in uniform. A patriot to his core, he nevertheless more
Jul 7, 2013 5:39 PM Joe Conason News Features
Her Tea Party: What Margaret Thatcher Really Meant to England and the World
Amid all the suffocating claptrap celebrating Margaret Thatcher in the media, only the British themselves seem able to provide a refreshing hit of brisk reality. Over here, she is the paragon of principle known as the "Iron more
Apr 11, 2013 12:44 AM Joe Conason News Features