Best Coast @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
Summer hasn’t been what it should be in Milwaukee. Sweltering days and sunshine have been replaced by a seemingly endless bank of eerie fog that has taken over the lakefront. California’s Best C,Concert Reviews more
Jun 27, 2014 10:36 AM Nathaniel Scharping Concert Reviews
Life-Threatening Cold Slows Milwaukee for a Second Day
Milwaukee Public Schools and many area businesses remained closed Tuesday as the city endured another day of near-record cold. High temperatures are expected to top off at just zero degrees, and wind chills remained at -30 and -40 below this morni.. more
Jan 7, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Milwaukee Takes it Easy as Near-Record Cold Sets In
Milwaukee Public Schools announced that they will remain closed Tuesday, as the coldest air the region has experienced in over a decade continued to freeze the city. Monday's expected high temperature of just -8 degree ties Milwaukee's all-time re.. more
Jan 6, 2014 5:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Lowlands Cafes Celebrate Severe Weather With a 50% Off Discount
In Wisconsin, where each snap of severe weather is preceded by days of breathless doomsaying, there's something liberating about turning off the television, bundling up and just braving the elements—they're rarely as terrible as the bleakest forec.. more
Jan 6, 2014 4:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Sep 23, 2011 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Admirals vs. Rampage
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the San Antonio Rampage tonight at a 4 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. The UW-Milwaukee will be giving away free cinch sacks to the first 3,000 attendees—they make last-minute valentine’s gifts. Well, maybe more
Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
White, Wrench, Conservatory w/ IFIHadAHiFi and Brief Candles
Milwaukee’s effects-laden shoegaze trio White, Wrench, Conservatory calls it a day following one last show tonight with their noise-rock friends IfIHadAHiFi and shoegazing peers Brief Candles. It’s a fitting date for a farwell: It was five more
Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Love, Liebe, L’Amouri
Love takes a tour around the world during the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s voice faculty concert. Featured songs will relay the day’s theme of love via a variety of languages. Kathleen Sonnetag, Marle Sabo, Kathleen Matts, more
Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
%uFFFD Thursday, July 23 GZA/Genius @ Apartment 720, 9 p.m. Debatesover the best solo Wu-Tang Cl,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee