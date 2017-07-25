Colectivo Coffee
Wisconsin's Oddly Enticing Coupling
Ruthie offers a selection of crazy combinations and party-minded pairings on her social calendar for the week of July 27-Aug. 2. more
Jul 25, 2017 3:16 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Horny Cheeseheads, Unite!
Dear Ruthie answers readers’ letters and gives us a run-down of events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community taking place between May 31 and June 4. more
May 30, 2017 2:34 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
One in the Hand is Worth Two in the Bush
Ruthie answers letters from a reader whose girlfriend’s twin is always on the scene and parents of an adult sons whose boyfriends aren’t up to their standards. Upcoming events include: LGBT+ trivia Thursday at Hotch, May 4; a Miltown Kings ... more
May 2, 2017 1:53 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
This Month in Milwaukee Restaurants
So far, the new year meant big changes in the Milwaukee dining scene, including many new restaurants, but also many closings as well. Here are the latest spots around town, from multiple pizza places,Dining Out more
Jan 24, 2017 3:05 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
The Milwaukee Coffee Festival Focuses on Coffee Culture and Education
We talk to TJ Sizemore, founder of The Milwaukee Coffee Festival, about the mission of the festival, Milwaukee's thriving coffee scene, and the art behind making a perfect cup of coffee. more
Oct 27, 2016 12:31 AM Eric Engelbart Food 1 Comments
Last Chance to Enjoy Street Eats
Grab your friends, family and four-legged companions for this season’s final installment of the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Mobile Food Festival. The event will be held 4-8 p.m.,,Eat/Drink more
Sep 8, 2015 6:14 PM Amanda Sullivan Street Eats
Home Brewing a Great Cup of Coffee
Have you ever gone to a coffee shop, tried whatever coffee they were brewing andthought, “Hey, I’d like to drink that at home,” only to try it and have it taste worse? Nomatter how many times you brew it, you can’t seem to get it right. It’s .. more
Mar 10, 2015 10:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Colectivo Expands with Troubadour Bakery, Keg Company Beer
Now in its 20th year of operation, Milwaukee’s Colectivo (formerly Alterra) is still a favorite for its hot and cold beverages and delicious bakery, sandwiches and goodies. Colectivo prepares all its own bakery items from scratch. Early thi... more
Sep 24, 2014 2:02 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview 1 Comments
Quick Coffee and Sandwiches at 600 E. Café
Downtown is hardly starved for coffee shops, but it’s hard to argue with the convenience of a café that serves both Colectivo and Anodyne roasts. Convenience is a mantra at the new 600 East Café (600 E. Wisconsin Ave.) Catering to the area’... more
Aug 27, 2014 1:37 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Clever Name, Good Soul Food
If Bradley Thurman’s objective in naming his eatery Coffee Makes You Black was to elicit a chuckle from patrons, mission accomplished. It’s a hoot of a name. But jokes, however amusing they may be (how would coffee make anyone black?), don’... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:31 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Milwaukee Empty Bowls
Milwaukee Empty Bowls may have changed its location, but the annual fundraiser’s message and mission remain the same: to heighten awareness for hunger-related issues and raise funds for worthy community organizations committed to fighting t... more
Oct 3, 2013 12:29 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Plein Air Shorewood: Kensington Square Block Party
After two days of open-air painting, artists and community members alike will be ready to cut loose at the Kensington Square Block Party. The businesses of Kensington Square and the Plein Air Committee joined more
Sep 12, 2013 6:02 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Visual Arts
Roasting and Pouring Coffee
Unless you were on a social media hiatus last week, it would have been nearly impossible to miss the news that Alterra Coffee has changed their name to Colectivo more
Aug 7, 2013 1:09 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Think Floyd
Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America’s nine-piece Think Floyd USA aims to recreate the experience of a classic Pink Floyd concert, so they make ample use of lasers and light shows. Their show... more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee