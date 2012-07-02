RSS

Colin Dexter

The television franchise surrounding British crime novelist Colin Dexter keeps growing. Last Sunday saw the U.S. premiere of "Endeavour," a prequel to the long-running "Morse." This Sunday comes the first in the latest four-episode series ba..

Jul 2, 2012 11:41 AM I Hate Hollywood

We tend to think of Oxford, the mother of universities in the English-speaking world, as an intellectual refuge. But in the stories of Colin Dexter and the two British television series spun from them, "Inspector Morse" and "Inspector Lewis,..

Aug 28, 2011 11:51 AM I Hate Hollywood

And so yes, it's timefor you's to elect Art Kumbalek as your next governor. I and ,Art for Art's Sake

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

In the era somewhere between the sexual revolution and the popular realization that indiscriminate sex can kill, a young David Mamet wrote a play about the sex lives of young, urban Midwesterners. Some 30 years later, the once-controversial...

Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

